DOWN UNDER INTERVIEWS Speaks with Published Authors from Around the Globe

This unique show offers a captivating platform for authors to share their stories, experiences, and inspirations with a wide and diverse audience.

'Down Under Interviews' offers a wealth of knowledge about the intricacies of writing fiction, provides personal and professional inspiration, and encourages a deeper connection with storytelling.” — Amanda Smith, Literary Analyst

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us for an immersive experience in the world of literature with "DOWN UNDER INTERVIEWS," hosted by the acclaimed Australian Historical Fiction and Thriller author Paul Rushworth-Brown. Throughout this series, Paul engages in captivating conversations with published authors from diverse corners of the world, offering audiences a unique opportunity to uncover new literary talents and delve into the art of storytelling.

Paul Rushworth-Brown, renowned for his engaging writing and profound understanding of historical narratives, brings his inspiring expertise to the forefront in 'DOWN UNDER INTERVIEWS.' This vodcast guarantees insightful conversations with some of the most compelling voices in contemporary literature, making it a must-watch for literature enthusiasts.

An accomplished writer, Paul Rushworth-Brown was educated at Charles Sturt University in New South Wales, Australia. He began his writing career in 2015 after his self-published novel "Skulduggery" was picked up by Shawline Publishing. His novels are known for their authenticity, gritty realism, and unexpected twists and turns. While his works vividly depict 17th-century English peasant life, they also weave suspenseful and mysterious stories with romantic tones. His novel "Red Winter Journey" has been nominated for the NSW Premier's Literary Awards (Christina Stead Prize for Fiction). Paul's latest novel, "Dream of Courage," is currently being adapted into a screenplay, and his upcoming work, "Outback Odyssey," is set for release in November 2024 by Historium Press.

Paul Rushworth-Brown's literary prowess has earned him international recognition. He has appeared on ABC, BBC, and "America Tonight with Kate Delaney," as well as on the Witty Writers Show and the Neil Haley Show in the US. The US National Times commends his ability to transport readers into the past with unmatched skill, creating atmospheric and thoughtful novels.

"DOWN UNDER INTERVIEWS with Paul Rushworth-Brown" is more than just a vodcast; it is a celebration of literature and a testament to the enduring power of storytelling. It is an integral part of a vibrant literary community that spans continents. Whether a seasoned author or a debut novelist, this interactive vodcast provides the perfect platform to showcase your work, engage with readers and fellow writers worldwide.

Previous guest authors include Paul Hollis, Beth Hildenbrand, Lyndie Allison, and Katerina Dunne. To be a guest on the show, visit (https://bit.ly/3XfzEhL).

