Two Men Arrested After Assaulting a Child and His Mother

Delaware Natural Resources Police arrested 22-year-old Phillip A. Hartana of Philadelphia, Penn. and 22-year-old Nicholas D. Edwards of Wilmington, Del., following an investigation into the assault of a 7-year-old child and his mother at Cape Henlopen State Park.

On June 22, 2024, at approximately 4:30 p.m., state park officers were dispatched to the area of the Cape Henlopen State Park fishing pier for the report of an assault. Officers determined that Hartana and Edwards were out in the water, at low tide, playing “Spike Ball.” The child approached the two men and attempted to join into their game. When the child was denied, the child splashed Hartana. Hartana then began to aggressively splash the child, then dunked the child pushing him underwater for several seconds. After being let up, the child left the water and returned to his mother to tell her about the incident, which was confirmed by witnesses. The mother, who observed fresh bleeding scratches on her child’s chest, arm and back approached Hartana and began to yell at him. Without provocation, Edwards then shoved the mother two times. She then backed away and called 911 to report the incident.

Hartana and Edwards were then taken into custody and transported to Rehoboth Beach Police Department, where Natural Resources Police officers completed their investigation.

Phillip Phillip A. Hartana was charged with the following crimes:
• Child Abuse 3rd Recklessly/Intentionally cause physical injury to a child with intellectual disabilities (felony)
• Assault Third Degree Intentionally or Recklessly Causes Physical Injury to Another (misdemeanor)
• Disorderly Conduct by Fighting or Violent Tumultuous or Threatening Behavior (misdemeanor)

Nicholas Nicholas D. Edwards was charged with the following crimes:
• Offensive Touching (misdemeanor)
• Disorderly Conduct by Fighting or Violent Tumultuous or Threatening Behavior (misdemeanor)

Both Hartana and Edwards were video arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3. Hartana was released on a $3,000 unsecured bond, and Edwards was released on a $300.00 unsecured bond.

