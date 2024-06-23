Dr Terry the Synaptic Trainer ®. CEO of IGH3P Accredited Professional Body

A Revolutionary Approach to Holistic Healing

Integrating energy healing techniques with hypnotherapy offers clients a more efficacious approach to therapy.” — Dr Terry McIvor

LONDONDERRY, COUNTY LONDONDERRY, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce the launch update of the newest member of SynapGen Transformational Coaching® Program, NeuroResonance Therapy™, a groundbreaking initiative developed by Dr. Terry McIvor, a leading specialist in transformational therapy. Dr. McIvor, who also holds the chair of the Department of Psychology and Neuroscience Therapy at Manipur International University (MIU), has crafted this innovative program to integrate multiple coaching modalities for comprehensive personal growth and well-being.

About Dr. Terry McIvor

Dr. Terry McIvor is an esteemed figure in transformational therapy, recognized for his extensive research and practical applications in psychology and neuroscience. With a career spanning several decades, Dr. McIvor has dedicated his professional life to understanding the intricacies of the human mind and body and developing methods to promote holistic health. His role at Manipur International University (MIU) has allowed him to mentor countless students and professionals, sharing his knowledge and pioneering new therapeutic techniques.

The Genesis of SynapGen Transformational Coaching® Program

The SynapGen Transformational Coaching® Program culminates years of research, practice, and innovation. Dr. McIvor envisioned a program that addresses physical and mental health and nurtures individuals' emotional and spiritual well-being. This vision created a comprehensive approach integrating traditional therapeutic methods with modern scientific insights, offering a unique path to healing and personal development.

Core Components of the Program

The SynapGen Transformational Coaching® Program is built on several core components designed to enhance overall well-being synergistically. Among these core components, NeuroResonance Therapy™ is the newest coaching therapy to be added to the SynapGen® suite of coaching therapies. The components included within NeuroResonance Therapy™ are NeuroTrance Therapy™, VitalWave Energy Balancing™, Crystalline Harmony Therapy™, and NeuroAlign Techniques™.

NeuroResonance Therapy™

NeuroResonance Therapy™ is a fusion of various healing modalities, including hypnotherapy, energy healing, crystal healing, and neuroscience techniques. This innovative therapy aims to create a resonant frequency that aligns the body’s energy fields, promoting harmony and balance. Combining these methods provides a powerful tool for addressing various physical, emotional, and mental health issues.

NeuroTrance Therapy™

NeuroTrance Therapy™ involves guided hypnotherapy techniques designed to access and reprogram the subconscious mind. By targeting the subconscious, this therapy helps individuals reduce stress, anxiety, and depression while also addressing deep-seated emotional issues. The guided hypnotherapy sessions are tailored to each individual, ensuring a personalized approach maximising therapeutic benefits.

VitalWave Energy Balancing™ focuses on harmonizing the client’s aura and energy centres, commonly known as chakras. This technique involves balancing the body’s energy fields to boost immunity, reduce discomfort, and promote general well-being. The method employs pure energy healing practices, where the practitioner channels and directs energy to the client, aiming to clear blockages, restore balance, and enhance the natural flow of energy throughout the body. Additionally, it includes instance healing, providing immediate relief and rejuvenation by addressing acute energy imbalances and stress. This holistic approach helps to improve overall health and vitality, promoting a sense of harmony and well-being

Crystalline Harmony Therapy™

Crystalline Harmony Therapy™ takes crystals further, incorporating crystal grids and therapy to align and enhance the body’s natural healing processes. This therapy leverages the vibrational qualities of crystals to speed up healing and promote balance within the body’s energy systems. Research indicates that while the benefits of crystal therapy are primarily placebo-based, the power of belief plays a significant role in the coaching process.

NeuroAlign Techniques™

NeuroAlign Techniques™ are designed to stimulate neuroplasticity, the brain's ability to form new neural connections and rewire itself. These exercises aim to improve cognitive function, promote heightened awareness, and expand consciousness. By engaging in neuroplasticity exercises, clients can change harmful thought patterns and develop healthier, more adaptable behaviours.

Program Overview

The SynapGen NeuroResonance Therapy™ offers a structured yet flexible healing and personal growth approach. The program begins with an initial assessment and personalized plan, followed by therapeutic sessions tailored to the individual’s needs.

Initial Assessment and Personalized Plan

Comprehensive Evaluation: The journey begins with thoroughly assessing the client’s needs, concerns, and goals. This comprehensive evaluation process allows Dr. McIvor to understand the unique aspects of each individual’s situation.

Personalized Treatment Plan: Combining intuitive insights with scientific methodologies, Dr. McIvor crafts a personalized treatment plan tailored to each client's requirements. This bespoke approach ensures that every aspect of the client’s physical, emotional, and cognitive health is addressed.

Integrated Healing Approach

The Program integrates hypnotherapy, energy healing, crystal therapy, and neuroscience techniques to create a holistic experience. This approach is supported by empirical research, combining the psychological advantages of belief with scientifically proven methods for more efficient and thorough healing results.

Program Benefits

Participants in the NeuroResonance Therapy ™ program can expect a wide range of benefits, including:

Deep Physical, Emotional, and Spiritual Healing: The holistic approach addresses all aspects of well-being, promoting comprehensive healing.

Improved Mental Clarity and Emotional Stability: Techniques enhance mental clarity, emotional stability, and overall well-being.

Personal Growth and Development: Clients experience personal growth by developing adaptable, healthy behaviours and improved cognitive function.

Enhanced Cognitive Function: Neuroscience techniques stimulate neuroplasticity, improving cognitive abilities and promoting heightened awareness.

Balanced Energy Fields: Energy healing and crystal therapy balance and harmonize the body’s energy fields, reducing discomfort.

Emotional Release and Healing: Hypnotherapy and energy healing techniques help release deep-seated emotional issues, promoting emotional stability and mental clarity.

Professional Recognition

The NeuroResonance Therapy™ program is recognized by the International Guild of Hypnotherapy, NLP and 3 Principles Practitioners and Trainers (IGH3P). The Research Council for Complementary Medicine (RCCM) recognizes IGH3P as a complementary medicine professional body. Although the RCCM recognise professional organisations, they do not accredit their programs.

Conclusion

Embark on a transformative journey to optimal health and well-being with Dr. Terry McIvor and the SynapGen Transformational Coaching® Program. This personalized, scientifically-backed approach offers profound inner peace and personal growth. By integrating hypnotherapy, energy healing, crystal therapy, and neuroscience techniques, the program provides a holistic path to wellness that addresses physical, emotional, cognitive, and spiritual needs.

For more information, please contact:

Dr Terry McIvor

registrar@igh3p.com

About Dr. Terry McIvor

Dr. Terry McIvor is a renowned transformational therapy specialist with extensive psychology and neuroscience experience. He is the chair of psychology and neuroscience therapy at Manipur International University (MIU) and a pioneer in developing innovative healing techniques.