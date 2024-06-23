Salvation Army Ramping Up Disaster-Relief Operation in Response to Widespread Flooding in Northwest Iowa

OMAHA, Nebraska (June 23, 2024) – The Salvation Army Western Division is responding to widespread flooding in Northwest Iowa that began impacting multiple communities over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, a Salvation Army disaster-relief team from Western Divisional headquarters in Omaha drove up to Rock Valley, Iowa, to survey the damage there, meet with area officials, and assess community needs. Today, Salvation Army disaster-relief personnel put together a plan to provide support to those impacted by the flooding.

Starting Monday (June 24), Salvation Army disaster-relief teams will begin serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner in Rock Valley – daily – to flood-impacted individuals and families, as well as first responders and cleanup crews. They will be serving food at the following two churches in Rock Valley: Faith Reformed Church (1305 7th St.) and Trinity Christian Reformed Church (2020 8th St. SE) – with breakfast at 8 a.m., lunch at noon, and dinner at 6 p.m. at both locations. The Salvation Army is preparing to serve hundreds of meals per day via those locations in Rock Valley – and meal service will continue there for as long as it is needed.

Also this week, Salvation Army teams will begin bringing in flood-cleanup kits for distribution in affected communities.

The Salvation Army will continue to assess community needs throughout northwest Iowa as its initial disaster-relief response unfolds.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in support of the Salvation Army’s flood-relief efforts in northwest Iowa can do so here.

