DerSecur Recognized among Notable Vendors in The Software Composition Analysis Landscape Q2 2024
DerScanner, is proud to announce its inclusion among notable vendors in the Forrester report, The Software Composition Analysis Landscape, Q2 2024.
We believe this recognition underscores our commitment to delivering innovative SCA solutions that empower organizations to enhance their open source security and compliance efforts.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DerSecur, a prominent provider of the application security testing solution DerScanner, is proud to announce its inclusion among notable vendors in the Forrester report, The Software Composition Analysis Landscape, Q2 2024.
The SCA software market has undergone a significant transformation, evolving from disparate tools that focused on scanning for licenses or vulnerabilities to offering combined solutions that encompass both aspects. This evolution also includes the scanning of new application deployment methods such as containers and providing insight into operational indicators, meeting the demands of new regulations that require Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs).
DerSecur's SCA software empowers organizations to effectively manage open-source and third-party components, govern license, vulnerability, and operational risk, while providing visibility into software supply chain security.
DerSecur's SCA software showcases a range of capabilities, including assisting users in selecting healthy and secure open-source components, verifying the integrity of the software supply chain, and enabling diverse personas to report on metrics, trends, and status to meet internal, legal, and regulatory requirements. This encompasses audit, risk, and compliance reporting, as well as Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and export.
"We are honored to be recognized by Forrester among notable vendors in the Software Composition Analysis Landscape," said Dan Chernov at DerScanner. "We believe this recognition underscores our commitment to delivering innovative SCA solutions that empower organizations to enhance their open source security and compliance efforts."
About DerSecur
DerSecur, established in 2011, is at the forefront of application security. Its team of 70 experts has developed DerScanner, a versatile application security solution that supports 43 programming languages and provides static, dynamic and software composition analysis. DerSecur is committed to furthering cybersecurity research and development, ensuring a more secure digital future.
