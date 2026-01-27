DerScanner Launches First Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for Delphi

Bringing automated SBOM generation and third-party dependency analysis to Embarcadero RAD Studio projects.

DerScanner fully understands Delphi code at a very deep level of detail.” — Ian Barker, Developer Advocate, Embarcadero Technologies

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 9, DerScanner announced the release of Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for projects developed with Embarcadero RAD Studio . The new capability enables automated discovery and analysis of third-party components used in Delphi applications, including generation of a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM).This release represents the first dedicated SCA solution designed specifically for the Delphi ecosystem. It addresses a long-standing gap in application security tooling for Delphi developers and security teams, who have lacked native solutions for component visibility, license tracking, and software supply chain risk assessment.EXPANDING SOFTWARE SUPPLY CHAIN VISIBILITY FOR DELPHI APPLICATIONSModern software development relies heavily on third-party and open-source components. As a result, software supply chain security has become an increasingly important concern for organizations developing and maintaining Delphi applications, particularly in regulated and high-risk industries.While SCA tools are widely available for popular programming languages, Delphi projects have historically been underserved. Organizations operating mission-critical Delphi systems have often been forced to rely on manual audits and limited internal documentation.DerScanner’s Delphi SCA is designed to close this gap by providing native visibility into third-party components embedded within Delphi applications. This allows development and security teams to better understand, manage, and secure their software supply chains.KEY CAPABILITIES OF DERSCANNER DELPHI SCAThe newly released SCA capability introduces core features for Delphi development environments:Automatically produces a structured and machine-readable Software Bill of Materials listing all identified third-party and open-source components used within a Delphi project. This supports internal governance requirements as well as external regulatory and audit obligations.- Dependency IdentificationDetects both direct and transitive dependencies included in a Delphi application, including components bundled at build time. This provides deeper visibility into the full dependency tree beyond explicitly referenced libraries.- License AnalysisIdentifies component licenses to help organizations understand licensing obligations, reduce legal exposure, and support compliance with internal open-source usage policies.- Supply Chain Security MonitoringContinuously monitors identified components for emerging risks, helping teams take proactive measures against newly disclosed issues, including zero-day threats.- Integration with Static AnalysisIntegrates with DerScanner’s existing static analysis tools, enabling a unified approach to assessing application security risks across proprietary code and third-party components.ADDRESSING A LONG-STANDING GAP FOR THE DELPHI COMMUNITYDelphi remains widely used in enterprise environments where applications are expected to operate reliably over long lifecycles and support critical business processes. These systems are increasingly subject to scrutiny from regulators, auditors, and internal security teams.Despite this, access to modern supply chain security tooling comparable to other ecosystems has remained limited. As regulatory and industry expectations evolve, the absence of native SCA support has become a growing operational and compliance challenge.By introducing SCA capabilities designed specifically for Delphi, DerScanner enables organizations to adopt modern software supply chain security practices without restructuring existing development workflows.SUPPORTING REGULATORY AND INDUSTRY REQUIREMENTSAcross industries, expectations around transparency and risk management in software development continue to rise. SBOM generation and dependency visibility are increasingly required to support compliance initiatives, internal risk assessments, and third-party audits.For organizations maintaining Delphi applications in regulated sectors such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and public services, the ability to automatically generate SBOMs and track component usage has become a baseline requirement.DerScanner’s Delphi SCA provides the technical foundation needed to meet these expectations by enabling consistent and repeatable analysis of third-party components across both legacy and actively developed Delphi codebases.

