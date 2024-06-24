Haitian Creole Translator Swans Paul Launches Haitian Creole Audio and Video Transcription Services
I will transcribe and translate two minutes of Haitian Creole Audio and/or Video into an English text for free as a welcome gift. So they can see accurate and reliable Haitian Creole transcription.”HERNANDARIAS, PARAGUAY, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haitian Creole Translator Swans Paul is pleased to announce the launch of his new service, Haitian Creole Audio and Video Transcription. With a deep understanding of both Haitian Creole and English, Swans brings native accuracy to his transcriptions, ensuring precise and culturally informed translations. In celebration of this launch, Swans is offering a 2-minute free transcription for Haitian Creole audio and video recordings.
Swans Paul has an impressive track record of translating and transcribing Haitian Creole audio recordings for a variety of clients, including prestigious institutions and notable film productions. His extensive experience spans several sectors, including market research, entertainment, law enforcement, and the medical field – making him an exceptional resource for this new service.
Furthermore, his proficiency in Haitian Creole and English has enabled him to work indirectly for one of the most famous universities in the United States, located in Cambridge, MA. This university sought to understand health issues affecting the Haitian community in the Boston area. Through a translation agency, Swans was responsible for translating and transcribing market research interviews conducted in Haitian Creole into English. Although he did not work directly with the university, his contribution was critical to the success of their research efforts.
"Working on such significant projects has been both challenging and rewarding. It’s an honor to contribute to research that can positively impact the Haitian community," says Swans Paul. "My goal with the Haitian Creole Audio and Video Transcription service is to provide accurate and culturally sensitive translations that help bridge communication gaps."
In addition to his work with educational institutions, Swans has also provided his expertise for high-profile film projects, including the Will Smith movie, “Emancipation,” and the horror film “The Exorcist: Believer.” For “Emancipation,” Swans was tasked with transcribing scenes where Haitian Creole was spoken, ensuring that the dialogue was accurately translated and contextually appropriate for an English-speaking audience.
His services are not limited to the entertainment industry. He has also worked on transcribing Haitian Creole audio recordings for government agencies. For instance, police officers conducting interviews in Haitian Creole need these interviews translated into English to ensure that the information is accessible to all stakeholders, from law enforcement to the justice system. His ability to provide accurate translations has made him a trusted resource for such critical tasks.
Moreover, Swans has experience in transcribing conversations from inmates of Haitian descent. These recordings often include conversations with family members conducted in Haitian Creole, sometimes mixed with English. His meticulous approach ensures that each sentence is accurately translated, capturing the essence of the conversation while maintaining confidentiality and sensitivity.
One of his notable projects involved transcribing a personal recording from a client whose mother had documented their family tree in a mix of Haitian Creole and French. Swans was able to seamlessly switch between the languages, providing a coherent and accurate English transcript that preserved the nuances of the original recording.
His commitment to delivering high-quality translations is underpinned by his native fluency in Haitian Creole and his educational background in the United States. Born and raised in Haiti until the age of 21, Swans has an intrinsic understanding of the Haitian culture and language. He holds an Associate’s degree in Liberal Arts Transfer from Massasoit Community College in Brockton, MA, and has worked as a peer writing tutor, further honing his English language skills.
With the launch of his Haitian Creole Audio and Video Transcription service, Swans aims to provide reliable and accurate transcription services that cater to a diverse clientele. His unique combination of cultural insight and linguistic expertise ensures that each transcription is not only accurate but also culturally relevant.
About Swans Paul
Swans Paul, born and raised in Haiti and college-educated in the States, is the founder/owner of YourHaitianTranslator. He boasts over 8 years working as a freelance Haitian Creole translator for various translation agencies all over the world, in countries such as the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Egypt, and more.
Besides English to Haitian Creole translation services, Swans has also worked on French to English transcription projects for companies in the UK, France, and Canada - transcribing audio recordings from French into English. With his team, he can also translate Spanish audios into English, as well Brazilian-Portuguese audios into English, having worked as a private tutor for Brazilian people in Boston and given various interviews on Brazilian radio stations.
Swans is a self-professed digital nomad, currently living between Paraguay and Brazil.
