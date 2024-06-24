Submit Release
News Search

There were 226 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,916 in the last 365 days.

Taulant Murati the countertenor pop classical contemporary set to break boundaries with his music

Taulant Murati image

Angelic-Voiced Countertenor Taulant Murant to Release New Music

Taulant Murati is a great musician with a voice of art, his style of music is so different and has never been seen before”
— Ayoade Damilare
QUEENSLAND, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taulant Murant, the pioneering countertenor who has captivated audiences worldwide with his soaring, angelic vocals, is set to release new music in the coming weeks. Murant, who is considered the only male artist with this exceptional vocal talent, blends classical, pop, and contemporary styles to create a truly unique sound.

"Taulant Murant's voice is nothing short of transcendent," said [Influential Music Critic]. "He has an incredible gift that allows him to connect with listeners on a profound, almost spiritual level."

Over the past decade, Murant has established himself as a trailblazer in the world of countertenor performance. His ability to seamlessly transition between classical compositions and modern pop ballads has earned him critical acclaim and a devoted global fanbase.

"Music has always been my passion, my calling," said Murant. "I feel incredibly blessed to be able to share my voice and my artistry with the world. With this new release, I hope to take listeners on an emotional journey unlike anything they've experienced before."

Details regarding the upcoming release, including the release date and track listing, will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans can stay up to date by visiting Taulant Murant's website at https://www.instagram.com/taulant__murati1234?igsh=MTN0YmhlZnNvejBwaw== and following him on social media.

Contact:
NAME: Taulant Murati
EMAIL: taulant_murati@yahoo.com.au
PHONE NO: 0430611500

Taulant Murati
Taulant Murati Voice of heaven
+61 430 611 500
taulant_murati@yahoo.com.au
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

You just read:

Taulant Murati the countertenor pop classical contemporary set to break boundaries with his music

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more