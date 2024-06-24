Taulant Murati the countertenor pop classical contemporary set to break boundaries with his music
Angelic-Voiced Countertenor Taulant Murant to Release New Music
Taulant Murati is a great musician with a voice of art, his style of music is so different and has never been seen before”QUEENSLAND, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taulant Murant, the pioneering countertenor who has captivated audiences worldwide with his soaring, angelic vocals, is set to release new music in the coming weeks. Murant, who is considered the only male artist with this exceptional vocal talent, blends classical, pop, and contemporary styles to create a truly unique sound.
— Ayoade Damilare
"Taulant Murant's voice is nothing short of transcendent," said [Influential Music Critic]. "He has an incredible gift that allows him to connect with listeners on a profound, almost spiritual level."
Over the past decade, Murant has established himself as a trailblazer in the world of countertenor performance. His ability to seamlessly transition between classical compositions and modern pop ballads has earned him critical acclaim and a devoted global fanbase.
"Music has always been my passion, my calling," said Murant. "I feel incredibly blessed to be able to share my voice and my artistry with the world. With this new release, I hope to take listeners on an emotional journey unlike anything they've experienced before."
Details regarding the upcoming release, including the release date and track listing, will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans can stay up to date by visiting Taulant Murant's website at https://www.instagram.com/taulant__murati1234?igsh=MTN0YmhlZnNvejBwaw== and following him on social media.
Contact:
NAME: Taulant Murati
EMAIL: taulant_murati@yahoo.com.au
PHONE NO: 0430611500
Taulant Murati
Taulant Murati Voice of heaven
+61 430 611 500
taulant_murati@yahoo.com.au
Visit us on social media:
Instagram