Pacific Immigration Development Community holds Regional Annual Meeting in Solomon Islands

Immigration experts and law enforcement officers from the Pacific Immigration Development Community’s (PIDC) 21 member countries will be gathering in Honiara, Solomon Islands for its 26th Regular Annual Meeting (RAM), this week from 24th to 28th June 2024.

The RAM is to discuss and collaborate on solutions to the rising concerns affecting migration and changing travel trends across the Pacific and internationally for Pacific peoples including issues compounded by the realities of limited resources.

The theme for this year’s conference, “Together we build the Blue Pacific for our economic prosperity”, builds on the shared values among Pacific member countries and the desire to work together to collaborate and cooperate to support pathways, frameworks and agendas that nourish and sustain economic benefits to member countries and the people of the Blue Pacific continent.

While the apolitical climate in the Pacific seems to be shaping policy development and informing decisions for the region, RAM host and Solomon Islands Acting Immigration Director Mr. Christopher Akosawa highlights that it is not as crucial as the realities encountered on a regular basis affecting migration and travels for Pacific peoples and finite resources in terms of capacities, capabilities, talents and experiences.

“The Unique Blue Pacific continent we call home has been under duress and unnecessary constraint from circumstances beyond our ocean,” said Mr. Akosawa. “The loss of institutional knowledge and traditional wisdom are crucial concerns as these, like pearls and shells of our oceans, are treasured riches of our Pacific continent.”

“The Pacific Ocean continent however, understands the significance and value of unity and cooperation, to protect, secure and enhance sustainability measures to save our depleted resources and societies. We believe in enabling and building our Blue Pacific to be indubitable secure and safe for the wealth, richness and prosperity of our people.”

The conference will include discussions on Maritime border challenges and changing travel trends in the Pacific, countering serious organized crime such as people smuggling, human trafficking and drugs. Capacity building of border control officers will also be on the table for discussion as members will seek to find ways to build organization capacity, expertise and knowledge to help sustain operations in the future. Members will also be given opportunities to present their country reports and share experiences and solutions to shared challenges amongst Pacific countries.

PIDC Head Secretariat, Mr. Akuila Ratu states that Solomon Islands will be hosting the PIDC Regular Annual Meeting for the first time in its 26th year and the conference presents the Solomon Islands a unique opportunity, where heads of immigration agencies across the Pacific, experts and professionals in the area of immigration will be sharing their knowledge, experiences and networks over the course of three days. “It will allow Solomon Islands Immigration to showcase its leadership and expertise, fostering new partnerships and enhancing its profile and reputation domestically and internationally. Participants will gain access to the latest immigration related practices, research, trends and innovations while also engaging in constructive discussions that can develop new ideas and initiatives”.

Members of the PIDC Board from 2023/2024 will also be hosting their annual board meeting before the conference opens. The annual practice of electing the new PIDC Board members for 2024/25 will also take place on the last day of the conference.

