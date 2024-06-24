Augustus Firestone Challenges Jeff Koons to an Epic Art Battle: Let’s Shake Up the Banality of the Art World
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 24, 2024 -- Augustus Firestone Challenges Jeff Koons to an Epic Art Battle: Let's Shake Up the Banality of the Art World!
— Augustus Firestone
Augustus Firestone, the trailblazing leader of the "Finalism" painted sculpture art movement, is issuing a bold and exhilarating challenge to Jeff Koons: an art battle that will reignite the passion and excitement in the art world. This unprecedented event promises to break the monotony and spark a creative revolution.
From 2005 to 2010, Firestone pioneered Finalism, a movement dedicated to reviving and modernizing the lost art of Western painted sculpture. With a name rooted in the Latin concept that final causes determine events, Finalism brought together 28 artists from around the globe, embarking on a thrilling journey to rediscover and reimagine painted sculpture. The movement's story was immortalized in Firestone's 2010 book, released during their final group exhibition.
Firestone's journey began in 1995 during his art studies and an Italian scholarship, where he discovered the forgotten practice of painted sculpture used by ancient civilizations like the Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans. This revelation led to the birth of Finalism, aiming to reunite painting and sculpture, which had diverged during the Renaissance.
Finalism transitioned to Facebook for easier management and broader reach. Explore the movement on their Facebook Page. Firestone's artworks and artistic evolution can be seen on Saatchi Art Profile. To grasp the essence of painted sculpture, watch a Met Museum clip here.
Firestone is challenging Jeff Koons to an art battle that will captivate the art world. This event will be a clash of titans, blending Firestone’s innovative painted sculptures with Koons' iconic works. Inspired by the legendary Warhol-Basquiat collaboration, this battle aims to create a buzz that will pull the art world out of its complacency and into a vibrant new era. The venue is yet to be determined.
Firestone sees a natural alignment between his work and that of Jeff Koons. By challenging Koons, he aims to create a dynamic and electrifying dialogue through their art. This challenge isn’t just about competition—it's about pushing boundaries and redefining what art can be.
The Koons/Firestone art battle will serve as a beacon of innovation and excitement, drawing both public interest and academic attention. It builds on the historical exploration of painted sculpture, such as Harvard University's 2007 "Gods in Colour" exhibition, which is detailed here.
“Let’s shake up the banality of the art world!” declares Firestone. “I’m throwing down the gauntlet to Jeff Koons. Let’s get people talking, debating, and feeling passionate about art again. This isn’t just an exhibition; it’s a revolution. Jeff, are you ready to make history?”
For media inquiries or to follow up on this challenge, please contact Augustus Firestone at augustusfirestone@hotmail.com
Koons vs Firestone Round 1