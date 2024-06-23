SNA | Samay News Agency: A leading branding agency growing to excellence widely in India
Brand promotion services to the customers to bring their awareness in the market via Digital & Print. Encouraging new talents.JABALPUR, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, June 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SNA | Samay News Agency founded by Sunita gaur in November 2021 to provide brand promotion and organize events.
SNA | Samay News Agency. is a renowned branding service provider that offers a wide range of services of News, Media, Print medium and events. With a strong presence in the local market and entire nation online platforms, SNA is known for its commitment to execute promises and services. Samay News Agency has been formed in November2021 to provide brand promotion to the customers as well as to bring their awareness in the market via Digital and Print. SNA is a nationally and internationally renowned entity for its outstanding performance. SNA helps customers with promoting in the context of news, media, print, advertisements and events.
” SNA works on the ethics of trust, genuine, fair and prompt services. “.
Samay news agency playing as market player from 3 Years in promoting clients locally and digitally. Successful Online International Sports Event, Advertisement on News Media & Print Advertisement and Satisfied Clients on our Dedicated Services. Over 500 Documentaries, Videos advertisement & interviews conducted and executed by SNA on the platform of Samay India News LIVE. SNA with Association International Medallion Series Launches GSA, RGA, AIA Awards. This Award is for individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions to National, Economic and Social Development. To those people whose efforts and dedication heavily influence our daily lives.
SNA launched Competitions successfully live streamed online which add value, reality and transparency. The contest run by SNA is to Encourage Talents by giving them a real live Platform to show their talent to entire Nation. There are more Upcoming competitions and Awards Event from SNA in future.
Samay News Agency is not an NGO. But we believe if we can contribute little toward the needy and something special to bring smile on the face of peoples. All charity work done by us from our self-funding. Every Year we spend some part of our earning to give smile on faces.
Parent company.
SAMAY INDIA NEWS is India’s best Hindi News Channel. SAMAY INDIA NEWS online channel covers latest news in politics, entertainment, Bollywood, business and sports. Stay tuned for all the breaking news in Hindi.
Company type: Private Agency
Industry: Media/Service (Date of Inception- 11/11/2021)
Founder: SUNITA GAUR _SNA HEAD
Area served: India
Key people : Shishir (Management & Operations), Priyanka (Analyst), Vinita (Hindi Editing), Reyansh (App Developer & IT), Shantanu ( Marketing ) & Legal Consultant of SNA.
Services: News, Media, Print, Advertisement, Magazines, Calendar Planner, Documentary, Video Ad Creators, Events Online/Offline.
Headquarter : Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. INDIA
Email: samaynewsagency@gmail.com, info@samaynewsagency.com
Website : https://www.samaynewsagency.com/
Events : https://www.samaynewsagency.com/award-events/
