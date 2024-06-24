Raleigh Native, Kaylee Stavlas, Crowned Miss North Carolina Teen USA 2024
Empowering the Next Generation: Raleigh Teen Advocates for Youth Entrepreneurship and Prepares to Compete for National TitleRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaylee Stavlas, a dynamic 17-year-old from Raleigh, North Carolina, was crowned Miss North Carolina Teen USA 2024 on Saturday night, June 15. With her new title, Kaylee is thrilled to represent her state and continue her mission of empowering the next generation of diverse entrepreneurs through her nonprofit organization, NEX GEN CEO.
At just 17, Kaylee has dedicated the past four years to teaching students about business education, financial literacy, servant leadership, and community service. NEX GEN CEO aims to empower young minds to do good through business, and Kaylee plans to expand its reach into all 100 counties of North Carolina by establishing student entrepreneurship clubs and organizing student business fairs.
Kaylee’s journey as a social impact entrepreneur began at eight years old. Through her kid business ventures, she funded an orphanage in Haiti and contributed to projects in the Amazon rainforest. She is also an accomplished author, and her children’s book, “You Can Change the World,” inspires students statewide to start their own businesses. The book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.
Recognized for her dedication to empowering youth, Kaylee received the Dynamic Entrepreneur Award by Johnston Now Honors. In 2023, during her reign as Miss Smithfield's Teen 2023, she launched a citywide mayor-sanctioned “Next Generation Entrepreneurship Day” in Smithfield, NC. The event featured a student business fair with participants from 15 different schools. As Miss North Carolina Teen USA, Kaylee aspires to extend this initiative statewide, promoting student entrepreneurship and innovation.
In addition to her nonprofit work, Kaylee serves as a teen attorney in Durham Teen Court and has aspirations to become a corporate lawyer. She is also a model for several brands, including Jovani, and was a Jovani It Girl semifinalist. A talented opera singer, Kaylee’s artistic talents further highlight her multifaceted personality.
Kaylee’s passion for her Greek heritage, family, friends, and beloved dog, Tito, fuels her drive to inspire young entrepreneurs. She believes that anyone, regardless of age or background, can change the world and make a positive impact through business.
This August, Kaylee will be competing for the national title of Miss Teen USA, which will be broadcast live on Thursday, August 1, on the CW network. The 73rd Miss USA Pageant will air live on Sunday, August 4. She is excited to represent North Carolina on a national stage and continue her advocacy for youth entrepreneurship.
To learn more about Kaylee’s community initiatives, visit www.nexgenceo.org
