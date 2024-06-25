Jaey Price has released a new EP album #noproblemz
EINPresswire.com/ -- Young South African recording artist and singer from Durban Jaey Price has released a new EP album. The trap artist has been featured by Im2Digital recently. He plans on making a debut album called #nootheroptionz. His new album is #noproblemz and features S.D.B. The three track project is a release that was recorded in 2023 in South Africa.
Jaey Price produced most of the beats, the EP was released via Equity Distribution in April. Jaey Price is currently signed to YRG Century and is managed by Dysmas Titus. Price says that the new music is meant to be enjoyed. The artist now has 1000 followers on Spotify and a net worth of more than 500K. Jaey Price signed with Zojak World Wide in 2022 and has a distribution deal with Tha Lights Global.
Jaey Price is a South African recording artist and singer from Durban who started making music at a young age. He started with making beats. The musician says that his label is the best ever. Jaey Price says he might release a new album in 2025. He says the production hasn't started. The first song on the EP is titled "Hermano" and the two other songs feature S.D.B
Young Boi
Jaey Price produced most of the beats, the EP was released via Equity Distribution in April. Jaey Price is currently signed to YRG Century and is managed by Dysmas Titus. Price says that the new music is meant to be enjoyed. The artist now has 1000 followers on Spotify and a net worth of more than 500K. Jaey Price signed with Zojak World Wide in 2022 and has a distribution deal with Tha Lights Global.
Jaey Price is a South African recording artist and singer from Durban who started making music at a young age. He started with making beats. The musician says that his label is the best ever. Jaey Price says he might release a new album in 2025. He says the production hasn't started. The first song on the EP is titled "Hermano" and the two other songs feature S.D.B
Young Boi
Price Planet Music
email us here