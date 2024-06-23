Future Trans Brings Expertise to Game Quality Forum Global 2024

Sherif Adnan and Marta Debasa representing Future Trans at the Game Quality Forum Global 2024 in Amsterdam.

Future Trans joins industry leaders in Amsterdam, showcasing AI-driven advancements in game quality assurance, localization, and player community support.

AMSTERDAM, AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, June 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Trans, a leading provider of translation and localization services, is excited to announce its participation in the Game Quality Forum Global 2024. The event, taking place from June 25-27 in Amsterdam, is a premier gathering for professionals in the video game industry focusing on Quality Assurance (QA), Localization, and Player Community Support.

Representing Future Trans at this prestigious event will be Sherif Adnan, Regional Business Development Manager, and Marta Debasa, Senior Sales Manager. Their participation underscores the company's commitment to advancing game quality and player satisfaction through innovative solutions.

"Attending the Game Quality Forum 2024 is a fantastic opportunity for us to engage with industry leaders and discuss the future of video game quality assurance and localization," said Sherif Adnan. "We are eager to showcase how our AI-driven solutions can enhance game quality and player experiences."

Key Focus Areas In The Event

AI in Gaming: Exploring how artificial intelligence is transforming video game QA and development.

Maintaining Positive Player Relationships: Strategies for fostering strong, positive interactions with players.

Creating Inclusive Studio Cultures: Emphasizing the importance of diversity and inclusion in game development studios.

Case Studies on Automation: Highlighting successful implementations of AI and automation in video game quality assurance.

Networking and Innovation

Future Trans' presence at the forum will provide invaluable networking opportunities, allowing attendees to connect with experts and explore the latest advancements in localization for games and video game quality assurance.

About Future Trans

Future Trans is an ISO-certified leader in translation and localization services with over 30 years of expertise. Specializing in AI-driven solutions, Future Trans offers culturally nuanced and linguistically accurate content to meet the dynamic needs of the global gaming industry.

For more information, visit Future Trans at the Game Quality Forum Global 2024 or contact:

Sherif Adnan, Regional Business Development Manager

Marta Debasa, Senior Sales Manager