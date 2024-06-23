DEFROST 2024: The Biggest Improv Comedy Festival in the Southern Hemisphere Returns

This unmissable festival celebrating improv comedy is back and bigger than ever! More than 50 unique shows over 2 weeks to warm your winter blues

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Improv Conspiracy (TIC), Australia’s home of improvised comedy, announces their 3rd annual Defrost Festival - a yearly spectacle celebrating the art and community of improv.

Back, bigger, and better than ever, this year’s festival will play host to the crème de la crème of interstate and local comedians, entertaining and educating a community of thousands.

Festival Dates: July 31st - August 10th, Wednesdays to Sundays.

Scope: 50+ shows and 7 workshops spread across 2 venues.

Defrost is built around three core values of Spectacle, Prestige and Community. The shows running across the two week celebration will showcase performances that demonstrate these values

The Ritual: a dark, Dionysian induction into the sacred mysteries of the improv cult.

Pull Yourself Together: an experimental show spotlighting an all-star cast of Melbourne's best actors and improvisers through a mix of scripted scenes and improv

Royal Rumble: a 30-person competitive spectacle, complete with WWE-style entrances and eliminations.

The rest of the roster comprises shows submitted from across Australia, and includes improvised musicals, live podcasts, improv inspired by Real Housewives of Melbourne, a show set entirely in a Bunnings, and eclectic challenges such as improv in the dark and the world’s longest La Ronde (an improvised show with a revolving door cast).

Throughout the festival, Theory Bar will throw open its doors for lip sync battles, karaoke evenings, sketch comedy trivia nights, and a closing party.

“TIC has been home to many of Australia’s rising stars,” says Adam Kangas, TIC’s Founder & Artistic Director. “Every year, we welcome the opportunity to showcase the value of this art form at Defrost.”

“Improv is about more than just being funny,” adds Laura Buskes, Theatre Manager. “It’s collaborative, inspiring, and endlessly surprising - it teaches us a lot about life.”

Bren Carruthers, a recent graduate of TIC’s training program, echoes these sentiments: “I’ve found a community here, and I’m excited for this year’s Defrost to broaden that community even further.”

Visit https://improvconspiracy.com/defrost-festival/2024 for more details about this up and coming player on the arts festival scene.