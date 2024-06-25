Chicago Author James Dobbs Releases New Poetry And Short Story Collection, 'Whispers on the Square'
James Dobbs, bestselling Chicago author, releases Whispers on the Square, a compelling poetry collection inspired by his multifaceted life and creative journey.
My hope is that readers will find pieces of their own truth within these pages”CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago's own James Dobbs, a bestselling author of short stories and flash fiction, is thrilled to announce the release of his new book of short stories and poetry, Whispers on the Square. This collection, comprising an array of short stories and poems, spans themes from World War II to time travel, modern life, deep introspection, and more, designed to amuse, inspire, and most importantly, provoke reflection.
James Dobbs is a cornerstone of the local Chicago creative scene, drawing inspiration from his multifaceted life. His professional background includes significant roles in healthcare IT, where he has worked for global research and clinical laboratory companies, collaborated with the CDC on syndromic surveillance and AI projects, contributed to global pharmaceutical companies on human brain interfacing technologies and cancer research, and began his career with a Danish biotechnology company specializing in anatomical pathology analyzers.
In the creative sphere, Dobbs wears many hats. As the Producer and Marketing Director for the immersive tabletop RPG campaign, The Black Ballad, he weaves tales of adventure. His dedication to fostering artistic growth is evident in his role on the board of the Evanston Writers Workshop (501c3). Beyond the written word, Dobbs' theatrical prowess is showcased through his performances at Chicago's iconic iO Theater, Second City, and The Annoyance Theater. His love for historical reenactment is displayed in his crafting of period-accurate costumes for Renaissance Faire and designing unique cosplay outfits.
"Whispers on the Square" reflects this rich tapestry of experiences. The poems and stories within capture the imagination. In Whispers on the Square James Dobbs invites readers on a journey, unveiling the beauty and depth hidden within the ordinary.
"In Whispers on the Square, I was on a quest for authenticity, truth, and meaning," says James Dobbs. "Each poem and story in this collection reflects a facet of that journey, capturing the essence of human experience through moments of introspection, historical reflection, or imaginative exploration. My hope is that readers will find pieces of their own truth within these pages, inspiring them to embrace the beauty of their own unique paths."
An avid outdoorsman, sailor, and captain, Dobbs finds solace and inspiration in nature's embrace. Whispers on the Square reflects this rich tapestry of experiences, capturing the imagination with its evocative poetry and compelling stories. Dobbs invites readers on a journey, unveiling the beauty and depth hidden within the ordinary.
The book features a profoundly inspiring foreword by Carlos Ferro, an esteemed American actor, writer, director, and producer, who speaks candidly and passionately about the difficult subject of bullying.
"Whispers on the Square" is available for purchase now here.
