Call Sheet Media Welcomes Ralph Piscitelli as Director of Talent Growth and Development
Bringing Decades of Expertise in Communications and Business Development to Lead Talent Initiatives
I 'm excited to join Call Sheet Media and contribute to its mission of discovering new talent. I look forward to helping storytellers achieve their dreams and bring their unique visions to the screen.”WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Call Sheet Media is excited to announce the appointment of Ralph Piscitelli as the new Director of Talent Growth and Development. With an extensive background in marketing, communications, and business development, Ralph brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to the Call Sheet Media team.
— Ralph Piscitelli
Ralph Piscitelli has held numerous high-profile roles throughout his career, including seven years as Global Director of Communications and Media at The Conference Board, a membership organization and economic think-tank. His impressive career also includes serving as Executive Director of Corporate Communications at Nomura Securities, where he significantly enhanced media coverage and internal communications. Additionally, Ralph was a Partner and Head of Marketing and Communications at Benjamin Jacobson & Sons, a NYSE Specialist firm.
“We are thrilled to have Ralph Piscitelli join our team,” said Thomas Haldeman of Call Sheet Media. “Ralph’s extensive experience in communications and his proven track record in business development make him the perfect fit to lead our talent management initiatives. We look forward to the innovative strategies he will bring to our organization.”
In his new role, Ralph will oversee the development and implementation of talent management strategies, working closely with aspiring writers and creators to help them bring their stories to life. His experience in media relations, crisis communications, and strategic outreach will be invaluable in nurturing new talent and ensuring their projects reach their full potential.
Call Sheet Media is committed to revolutionizing the entertainment industry by providing unparalleled support and opportunities to talented individuals from diverse backgrounds. With Ralph Piscitelli’s expertise and leadership, the company is poised to reach new heights in talent development.
About Call Sheet Media
Call Sheet Media is a production company dedicated to discovering and nurturing new talent in Hollywood. By providing mentorship, resources, and industry connections, Call Sheet Media helps aspiring writers and creators bring their visions to life on the big screen.
