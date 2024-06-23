Shaftsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault, DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24B3002235

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 06/22/2024 at 1828 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Stream Road Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, DUI #1

ACCUSED: Bradley M. Roy

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to an active fight between family members at a residence on South Stream Road in in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed that Bradley M. Roy had assaulted a family member. Roy also displayed signs of impairment and it was determined he had consumed alcohol prior to driving to the scene.

Roy was arrested and transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Roy was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 06/24/2024 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/24/2024 at 1230 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court.

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

