InsMark and Proforce Announce Partnership to Bring AI-Generated Insurance Predictions to the InsMark Platform
InsMark and Proforce announce a strategic partnership to add AI-based insurance predictions to InsMark’s industry-leading comparative financial software.
Our strategic partnership with Proforce will allow us to remain at the cutting edge of insurance and financial planning.”SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsMark, Inc. and Proforce Ledger, Inc. today announced a strategic partnership to add AI-based insurance predictions to InsMark’s industry-leading comparative financial software. The strategic partnership seeks to leverage AI by allowing alternative scenarios to be quickly explored and compared with little additional effort.
Proforce AI is a patented, low-cost, online program for life insurance advisors that leverages AI to make instant yet accurate what-if predictions from a single source illustration or advanced case design spreadsheet. It easily imports and converts any life insurance, LTC, disability, annuity file or custom spreadsheet from any format (i.e., pdf, csv, xls or xlsx), allowing advisors to make lightning-fast, on-the-fly adjustments to proposals, saving hours of time.
The integration with InsMark will enable existing InsMark users to seamlessly create a free Proforce account to make fast alternative illustration or spreadsheet scenarios that can be imported into any InsMark module for further comparative analysis.
“Our strategic partnership with Proforce will allow us to remain at the cutting edge of insurance and financial planning. Proforce is the only AI tool designed from the ground up to create fast and accurate predictions based on user changes to an existing proposal,” said Don Prehn, CEO of InsMark.
“We are excited to partner with InsMark, a true innovator in the financial services industry. Our strategy has always been to work with other organizations and leverage AI to enhance these already powerful tools and improve the overall advisor experience,” said Robert Strauss, Co-Founder of Proforce.
About InsMark
InsMark is a financial software company (fintech company) founded in 1983 by Robert B. Ritter. Jr., (first recipient of the Robert B. Ritter, Jr. Forum 400 Lifetime Achievement Award) with the goal of providing financial advisors and life producers with software tools to help them educate their clients on options using comparative mathematical analysis ("A" vs "B"). InsMark has been sponsored by more than 100 insurance companies, and its software products have been licensed by over 20,000 advisors and life insurance producers.
InsMark can be accessed via the following contact information:
Julie Nayeri
Phone: 1-888-InsMark (467-6275)
Fax: 925-543-0501
Website: https://insmark.com/
About Proforce
Proforce is a new software fintech startup founded in 2023 that utilizes a combination of mathematical algorithms and ensemble-based AI to make financial predictions based on non-linear number patterns. This unique methodology was successfully patented in October of 2023 by inventor Robert Strauss and assigned to Proforce, the current holder. (See Patent Number US 11,790,459). Proforce can be used for free with a limit of 10 predictions per month. Low-cost paid plans are available to suit any need.
Proforce can be accessed directly or through the InsMark integration:
Robert Strauss
Email: rstrauss@proforce.ai
Phone: (914) 629-3375
Website: https://proforce.ai
Robert Strauss
Proforce Ledger, Inc.
+1 914-629-3375
rstrauss@proforce.ai
