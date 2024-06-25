Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Welder with Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer in Florida to Call the Gori Law Firm About Compensation-They Are the Go To Lawyers in Florida for People Like This

"If your husband or dad is a former welder and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Florida please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106.” — Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center

ORLANDO , FLORIDA, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the family of a former welder who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Florida to call the amazing legal team at the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 to discuss financial compensation. The Gori Law Firm is one of the nation's largest law firms that specializes in mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer, and they have an incredible track record of getting top compensation results for their clients. The Gori Law Firm has an office in Tampa, and they take incredibly good care of their clients.

The group says, "Welders may be the most at risk group in the nation for developing mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer because before a welder would start welding, they would put on the gloves, apron-coat and helmet. Before the early 1980s all this gear contained asbestos. Frequently their welding work would put a welder in contact with equipment or parts that either contained asbestos or it was insulated with asbestos. Aside from plumbers, insulators, steamfitters, or electricians-welders might have had as much exposure to asbestos as a shipyard worker.

"If your husband or dad is a former welder and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Florida please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. If we had a loved one with mesothelioma in Florida, we would make calling the Gori Law Firm a top priority. They have no equal in Florida." www.gorilaw.com

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida. www.gorilaw.com