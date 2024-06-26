"If you are an auto-truck plant worker with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Michigan please call the legal team at the law firm of Zamler Shiffman & Karfis anytime at 866-714-6466. ” — Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center

DETROIT , MICHIGAN , USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a former auto brake or clutch assembly line worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Michigan to please call the renowned legal team at the Detroit based law firm of Zamler Shiffman & Karfis anytime at 866-714-6466. The law firm of Zamler Shiffman & Karfis is Michigan's premier mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer law firm and they have been assisting people like this for over 45 years and they reduce remarkable compensation results for their clients.

The group says, "The reason we endorsed the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Zamler Shiffman & Karfis is because they have four plus decades of assisting auto workers in Michigan who have developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer, and they know how to get maximum compensation results for a person like this. Auto Brake or clutch assembly line workers have spoken to us over the years, and they would describe using air hoses to blow asbestos off of their work clothing before going home. Before the early 1980s an auto brake or clutch assembly line worker might have been exposed to asbestos for much of their shift.

"If you are an auto-truck plant worker with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Michigan please call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Zamler Shiffman & Karfis anytime at 866-714-6466. These incredible lawyers have our strongest recommendation for a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Michigan." https://ZSKPC.Com

The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills or anywhere in Michigan. https://Michigan.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Michigan or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466."We have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma-asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. We want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com