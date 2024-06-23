Dös Coffee Club Announces Exclusive Text-to-Buy Coffee Service

I believe in the right hands, a simple bean blooms into something inspiring.” — Evan Wickersham

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dös Coffee Club, a new luxury coffee subscription service, announced its official launch today. Founded by streetwear industry veteran Evan Wickersham, Dös Coffee Club offers coffee enthusiasts access to the world's most exotic and finest coffees through a unique, frictionless text-to-buy system.

Subscribers to Dös Coffee Club receive text messages featuring a curated selection of rare, high-end coffees priced between $28 and $40 per bag. Members can easily purchase by replying with the desired quantity, streamlining the buying process for busy coffee connoisseurs.

"I'm incredibly excited to launch. I'm actually counting down the days at this point," said Evan Wickersham, founder of Dös Coffee Club. "I believe in the right hands, a simple bean blooms into something inspiring."

Wickersham, who spent over a decade in the streetwear and fashion industry, discovered his passion for coffee after receiving an espresso machine as a gift. This newfound love led him to create Dös Coffee Club, combining his entrepreneurial spirit with his appreciation for fine coffee.

Dös Coffee Club's SMS-based ordering system and carefully curated selection set it apart in the competitive coffee subscription market. The service is free to join, making it an attractive option for coffee lovers seeking convenience and access to premium, hard-to-find beans.

To ensure the highest quality service and maintain the exclusivity of its offerings, Dös Coffee Club will initially limit its membership to only 500 subscribers. This limited release is expected to create high demand among coffee aficionados.

Eager to get your hands on some of the world's finest coffees from Dös? Make sure to follow @drinkdoscoffee on Instagram for the official launch announcement and secure your spot among the exclusive first 500 members. Don't miss this opportunity to elevate your coffee experience with Dös Coffee Club.

About Dös Coffee Club:

Dös Coffee Club is a luxury text-to-buy coffee service offering subscribers access to the world's most exotic and finest coffees. Founded by Evan Wickersham, the club provides a unique, frictionless way for coffee enthusiasts to explore and purchase rare, high-end coffees.

More About the Founder:

Evan Wickersham is the founder of Dös Coffee Club. With over 10 years of experience in the streetwear and fashion industry, Evan has worked as both a founder and consultant for prominent names in streetwear. His transition to the coffee industry was sparked by a gift of an espresso machine, which ignited a new passion. Evan's philosophy is that the best way to learn is by doing, which led him to start Dös Coffee Club. He brings his entrepreneurial spirit and eye for quality from the fashion world to the realm of luxury coffee, aiming to provide coffee enthusiasts with access to the world's finest beans through an innovative and convenient service.