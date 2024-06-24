Celebrating 40 Years of Tetris: An Artistic Journey with Francisco Ceron
Tetris is not only a game but an inexhaustible source of inspiration. Each and every artwork in this exhibition portrays the essence of the game and its influence in our lives”MIAMI , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The iconic game Tetris celebrates its 40th anniversary with a vibrant art exhibition in Miami, led by the renowned artist Francisco Ceron. In collaboration with several of his artist friends, they will showcase their creations at the Colour Senses Project Gallery, located in the colorful Wynwood Art District in Miami. This event, exclusively sponsored by G FUEL, will be inaugurated on July 13th, 2024, at 6:00 PM. It promises to be a unique celebration of Tetris’ cultural influence through art and creativity. Admission is free.
Featured artists include MJPOP, Bibiana Cervantes, Nelson Babilonia, Felton Weller, Kiseok Kim, Oscar Villalobos, Lik Mi, Charly Silva, Fernando Zicarelli, and special guest Icarus (Aka Hank Rogers).
Francisco Ceron, a prolific and versatile Colombian artist, is well known for his work in Pop Art and his ability to intertwine art, emotions, and technology. His work ranges from traditional painting to the most advanced digital techniques, creating a fusion that brings his compositions to life. In this exhibition, Ceron will present artwork inspired by Tetris, highlighting the influence of the game in pop culture, urban art, comics, and contemporary art.
“Tetris is not only a game but an inexhaustible source of inspiration. Each and every artwork in this exhibition portrays the essence of the game and its influence in our lives,” Francisco Ceron commented. “This collection celebrates the creativity and joy that Tetris has brought to millions of people around the world.”
The exhibition is an art show that will present visitors with varied points of view of Tetris according to each artist, highlighting the game's impact on the modern world and contemporary art, celebrating its legacy as a cultural phenomenon. This event is a must-see for art lovers and Tetris fans alike. Don't miss this extraordinary artistic exhibition.
For further information regarding this exhibition and how to attend, please visit www.tetris40years.com
