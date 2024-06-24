Recycle Global Exchange Wins Colorado Companies to Watch Award
COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recycle Global Exchange (RGX), a Colorado leader in sustainable electronic waste (e-waste) management, won the prestigious 2024 Colorado Companies to Watch Award.
This recognition program honors the state's most innovative and successful second-stage companies that drive economic growth and create a positive impact. We are incredibly proud to be recognized alongside other outstanding Colorado businesses.
“Winning the Colorado Companies to Watch Award is a tremendous honor for RGX,” said Sean Miles, CEO of RGX. “This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. We are committed to providing sustainable solutions for e-waste management and are proud to positively impact our community and the environment.”
The Colorado Companies to Watch Award acknowledges companies like RGX that are making significant contributions to the state's economy. These companies are known for their impressive growth, innovative products and services, and commitment to giving back to their communities.
Colorado Companies to Watch celebrates the business leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving innovation and economic growth in our state," said Matt Frary, the Board Chair of Colorado Companies to Watch.
RGX was recognized for its online e-waste exchange. It is the only neutral platform that eliminates third-party involvement and directly connects businesses with vendors to automate and track the entire IT asset disposal process. Learn more about RGX at recyclegx.com.
About Recycle Global Exchange (RGX)
RGX is a Colorado-based company that develops and implements sustainable waste management solutions. Our mission is to create a more circular economy by diverting waste from landfill and turning it into valuable resources. RGX offers a wide range of services, including recycling and waste-to-energy solutions.
