Prime Minister welcomes appointment of Christine Ivory as Parliamentary Librarian

CANADA, June 22 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today welcomed the appointment of Christine Ivory as the new Parliamentary Librarian. This appointment is effective October 21, 2024.

In this role, Ms. Ivory will oversee the management of the Library of Parliament, whose collection and services support the activities and decisions of Parliament and parliamentarians. She will report to the Speakers of the Senate and the House of Commons.

Biographical Note

Associated Link