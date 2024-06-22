Krell Industries Mourns the Passing of President Rondi D'Agostino
It is with profound sadness that Krell Industries announces the passing of its President & Co- founder, Rondi D'Agostino, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. As one of the last privately owned and family-operated companies in the high-end audio industry, this loss is deeply personal for the entire Krell team.
Rondi D'Agostino was a remarkable individual whose love for music was evident in every aspect of her life. From witnessing Bob Dylan's first electric performance and working at a vintage clothing stand at Woodstock, her passion for music and innovation was boundless. Rondi's career began at Mark Levinson, where she met Dan D'Agostino, and together they founded Krell Industries. Her determination, care, and hardworking nature were unmatched and inspired everyone around her.
Krell Industries, founded in December 1980, has been a leader in high-end audio solutions for over four decades. Known for its dedication to sound science, engineering excellence, and audio innovation, Krell has consistently set industry standards under Rondi's leadership. The company's commitment to these values remains steadfast in honoring her legacy.
In honor of Rondi's legacy and to provide time for the D'Agostino family and Krell team to grieve, Krell Industries will temporarily close its operations for the next few weeks. During this period, the company remains committed to fulfilling all existing orders and repair requests. New orders or requests may experience a delay of up to 30 days. Efforts will be made to respond to all customer service and dealer support inquiries. The company appreciates patience and understanding during this difficult time and looks forward to resuming full operations shortly.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Wil Buhler
wkb@Krell.industries
610 585 8838
About Krell Industries:
Founded in December 1980, Krell Industries has been at the forefront of high-end audio solutions, known for its dedication to sound science, engineering excellence, and innovation. The company has consistently pushed the boundaries of audio experiences, delivering unparalleled sound quality and craftsmanship. Krell remains committed to upholding its legacy of sonic excellence and innovation in honor of Rondi D'Agostino.
Deepest condolences are extended to the D'Agostino family and the entire Krell team during this time of mourning.
