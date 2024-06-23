Warrior Beverages Partners with NBA Los Angeles Lakers Legend AC Green and Langers juice International
Warrior Beverages Fueled By Culture”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- **Warrior Beverages Partners with Los Angeles Lakers Legend AC Green and Langers Juice International**
**Visionary Leaders Cory Lewis, Eric White, and Sergio Santibanez Set to Propel Warrior Energy Drink and Warrior Alkaline Water to New Heights in the CPG Industry**
Warrior Beverages is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Los Angeles Lakers legend AC Green and the globally renowned Langers Juice International. This strategic alliance aims to elevate Warrior Energy Drink and Warrior Alkaline Water to unprecedented levels within the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry. Founded by visionary entrepreneur Cory Lewis, Warrior Beverages continues to redefine the beverage market, and this latest collaboration with AC Green and Langers Juice International marks a significant milestone in the company's journey**A Dynamic Partnership for Global Expansion**
The partnership between Warrior Beverages, AC Green, and Langers Juice International represents a powerful fusion of expertise, influence, and innovation. Cory Lewis, the founder of Warrior Beverages, has a proven track record of success in both the entertainment and beverage industries. With of experience as the Manager of 20th Century Fox Film Studios Los Angeles, Cory's leadership has consistently driven growth and excellence.
Joining Cory in this exciting venture are White and Sergio Santibanez, both of whom bring invaluable expertise and dedication to the Warrior Beverages team. Together, they are poised to leverage their collective knowledge to Warrior Energy Drink and Warrior Alkaline Water to new heights.
AC Green, an NBA legend and former Los Angeles Lakers star, is renowned not only for his remarkable achievements on the basketball court but also for his commitment to promoting health and wellness His involvement with Warrior Beverages underscores the brand's dedication to providing high-quality, health-conscious products to consumers worldwide.
Langers Juice International, with its extensive global reach and reputation for excellence, is the perfect partner to support Warrior Beverages' ambitious expansion plans. This collaboration will enable Warrior Beverages to tap into new markets, enhance distribution channels, and bring their innovative products to a broader audience.
**Elevating the CPG**
Warrior Beverages has rapidly gained recognition for its premium offerings, including the invigorating Warrior Energy Drink and the refreshing Warrior Alkaline Water. These products are designed to cater to the needs of health-conscious consumers seeking superior quality and performance.
The partnership with AC Green and Langers Juice International is a testament to Warrior Beverages' commitment to and innovation. By combining their unique strengths and resources, the collaboration aims to set new in the CPG industry, delivering products that not only meet but exceed consumer expectations.
**A Vision for the Future**
Cory Lewis, Eric White, and Sergio Santibanez are incredibly optimistic about the future of Warrior Beverages. " partnership is a game-changer for us," says Cory Lewis. "With the support of AC Green and Langers Juice International, we are confident that we can scale Warrior Energy Drink and Warrior Alkaline Water to new heights, reaching more consumers and making a positive impact on their lives."
Eric White adds, "Our goal has always been to provide top-tier beverages that promote health and vitality. This collaboration allows us to expand our reach and continue innovating in the beverage industry."
Sergio Santibanez echoes these sentiments, stating, "We are excited to work alongside AC Green and Langers Juice International. Their expertise and commitment to quality align perfectly with our vision for Warrior Beverages."
**About Warrior Beverages**
Warrior Beverages is a pioneering company dedicated to delivering premium, health-focused beverages to consumers worldwide. Founded by Cory Lewis in 2020, the company's flagship products, Warrior Energy Drink and Warrior Alkaline Water, have quickly gained popularity for their exceptional quality and performance.
**About AC Green**
AC Green is a former NBA star and Los Angeles Lakers legend known for his dedication to health, wellness, and community service. His involvement with Warrior Beverages reflects his commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles.
**About Langers Juice International**
Langers Juice International is a globally renowned beverage company recognized for its commitment to quality and innovation. With a vast distribution network and a reputation for excellence, Langers Juice International is a key partner in Warrior Beverages' expansion plans.
