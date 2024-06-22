Hypro Launches Advanced Cryogenic Tanks for Global Market

Hypro cryogenics

Hypro offers advanced liquid gas storage and hygienic process solutions, empowering industries globally. Built on innovation and quality.” — Hypro

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hypro, a leading provider of safe, reliable, and sophisticated liquid gas storage solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest cryogenic tanks. These advanced tanks are designed to store and transport liquid oxygen (O2), carbon dioxide (CO2), and nitrogen (N2), catering to a wide array of industrial needs across the globe.

As a front-runner in the industry, Hypro has cemented its reputation as a trusted partner for those who demand the highest standards in cryogenic solutions. Over the years, Hypro has successfully delivered cryogenic tanks to countries including India, Oman, Uganda, Germany, Nicaragua, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Estonia, Australia, and many more.

"The launch of our new cryogenic tanks marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide superior liquid gas storage solutions," said Ashwini Patil, Director of Hypro. "These tanks embody our dedication to quality and innovation, meeting the highest industry standards and catering to the diverse needs of our global clients."

At the heart of Hypro's expertise are its cryogenic tanks, which are essential for maintaining the liquid states of O2, CO2, and N2 across various industries. These tanks ensure the integrity of vital gases, supporting sub-zero operations and delivering reliable performance for applications ranging from breweries to industrial manufacturing.

Key Features of Hypro's Cryogenic Tanks:

Capacity Range: 10T to 100T

Certifications: U / CE / PESO-certified

Materials: High-quality SS 304 with vacuum and perlite insulation

Design Standards: AD 2000, EN 13458 - 1, and ASME compliant

Temperature Capability: Up to -150°C

At Hypro, quality is non-negotiable. Cryogenic tanks are crafted using premium SS 304 and vacuum + perlite insulation combined with a cold stretching technique, enhancing durability, corrosion resistance, and longevity. These features ensure that Hypro's tanks meet the most demanding industrial requirements, maintaining the highest standards of quality without compromise.

"Hypro's ability to tailor tanks to varying capacities ensures that we can meet the unique requirements of each client," added Patil. "Our cryogenic tanks are versatile, catering to industries with rigorous sub-zero temperature needs, and ensuring dependable performance every time."

Founded in January 1999 by Ravi Varma, Hypro also offers a range of hygienic process solutions, including industrial brewery equipment, craft brewery, CO2 recovery systems from fermentation industries like breweries, wineries, distilleries, and biogas plants, water deoxygenation plants, and energy-saving solutions such as patented wort coolers and liquid CO2 evaporating systems.

For more information,

Visit: www.hypro.co.in.

Contact: +91 806 923 8882

Email:press@hypro.co.in

Hypro Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Bavdhan Pune-Paud Highway, Mantri Lavendulla Building, Office 3 to 6, Pune 411021. Maharashtra, India.