Anthony Mack, CEO of Pathways Neuro Pharma, to Attend the 2024 ACG NY 16th Annual Healthcare Conference
Exploring strategic growth and partnerships in healthcare innovation at New York's premier M&A event.
This conference provides a valuable platform for exploring growth strategies and potential partnerships that align with our mission to advance innovative treatments for neurological disorders.”WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathways Neuro Pharma, a leading innovator in gene therapy for neurological disorders, is pleased to announce that CEO Anthony Mack will attend the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) NY 16th Annual Healthcare Conference. The event is scheduled to take place on June 26, 2024, at The Metropolitan Club of New York, located at 1 East 60th Street, New York, NY 10022.
— Anthony Mack
The ACG conference is a premier event for middle-market M&A dealmakers and business leaders focused on driving growth. Anthony Mack, CEO of Pathways Neuro Pharma, will be engaging with fellow industry leaders during the one-on-one dealmaking and networking sessions and will participate in the general registration for the healthcare conference open to all attendees.
“I am excited to attend the ACG NY Healthcare Conference and engage with some of the most influential dealmakers and business leaders in the industry,” said Anthony Mack. “This conference provides a valuable platform for exploring growth strategies and potential partnerships that align with Pathways Neuro Pharma’s mission to advance innovative treatments for neurological disorders.”
About Pathways Neuro Pharma
Pathways Neuro Pharma leads the way in innovative treatments for major depressive disorder (MDD) and alcohol use disorder (AUD). We employ a dual strategy of upregulating serotonin and dopamine receptors with existing agonists and pioneering novel gene therapies. Our AAV6.2FF gene therapy platform enhances transgene expression in the brain, providing sustained therapeutic effects for up to 15 months. In the US, 29.5 million people aged 12 and older had AUD in 2022, and 21 million adults experienced a major depressive episode in 2021.
Our mission focuses on advancing behavioral health through the AAV6.2FF Drug Delivery Platform, designed to mitigate the side effects of serotonin agonist drugs. This platform controls long-term behaviors linked to alcoholism and opioid addiction by boosting transgene expression in the brain.
Pathways Neuro Pharma is committed to revolutionizing behavioral health care, providing safer and more effective treatments for depression, alcoholism, and other neurological disorders.
Warren Lau, General Manager
Pathways Neuro Pharma Inc.
email us here