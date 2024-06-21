Los Angeles Business Journal’s LA500 2024: Lori Hyland

Year after year, the Los Angeles Business Journal sits down and finds the 500 most powerful and influential members of different industries and professions. For the second year in a row, Lori Hyland was recognized for her position within the real estate community as chairman and owner of Hilton & Hyland.

Lori sat down with the LABJ and answered a few questions for them. Here is the Q & A:

Lori Hyland is the chair and owner of luxury real estate brokerage firm Hilton & Hyland, co-founded by her late husband, Jeffrey Hyland. Lori Hyland graduated from the University of Southern California and did postgraduate studies at Pratt Institute in New York. Before becoming the sole owner of Hilton & Hyland she enjoyed a career as a painter and writer of historical fiction.

What’s the best advice you ever got?

Continue the brilliant legacy of my husband and become chairman of Hilton & Hyland.

What’s your favorite movie, all time and in any category?

Of course, “Casablanca.” I revisit it regularly … each time longing for an era that exists only in fantasy.

What’s at the top of your bucket list?

Continuing the integrity and purpose that Jeff established guiding Hilton & Hyland.

What was your first car?

My old Jaguar.

Like to have it back?

No. I’m sensible now, and function trumps form (to some degree).

What’s the best thing about living in Los Angeles?

My ranch in the Santa Monica Mountains – 50 minutes with reasonable traffic from Beverly Hills.