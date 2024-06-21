Senate Bill 1269 Printer's Number 1749
PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - has anticipated sales greater than $10,000 a year.
(3) A person who provides technical assistance or
services to farmers for conservation, engineering, veterinary
care, animal disease management, farm management,
agricultural commodity production, nutrient management or
similar services.
(4) A person or cooperative association that utilizes
agricultural commodities to create products or energy.
"Innovation." The practical implementation of ideas that
results in new products, processes or services.
"Lending institution." As defined under section 603
(relating to definitions).
"Licensed doctor of veterinary medicine." A person who is
currently licensed under the act of December 27, 1974 (P.L.995,
No.326), known as the Veterinary Medicine Practice Act.
"Person." An individual, partnership, association, firm,
corporation or any other legal entity.
"Program." The Agriculture Innovation Grant Program
established under section 11004 (relating to Agriculture
Innovation Grant Program).
§ 11004. Agriculture Innovation Grant Program.
The Agriculture Innovation Grant Program is established
within the department. The program shall be administered by the
department, in consultation with the board, to provide
reimbursement grants to eligible applicants for costs associated
with one or more of the following:
(1) Utilization of innovation to improve energy
efficiency, improve water quality, reduce water consumption,
reduce odors or address solid waste concerns.
(2) Utilization of innovation to improve production,
20240SB1269PN1749 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30