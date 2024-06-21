Senate Bill 1269 Printer's Number 1749

PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - has anticipated sales greater than $10,000 a year.

(3) A person who provides technical assistance or

services to farmers for conservation, engineering, veterinary

care, animal disease management, farm management,

agricultural commodity production, nutrient management or

similar services.

(4) A person or cooperative association that utilizes

agricultural commodities to create products or energy.

"Innovation." The practical implementation of ideas that

results in new products, processes or services.

"Lending institution." As defined under section 603

(relating to definitions).

"Licensed doctor of veterinary medicine." A person who is

currently licensed under the act of December 27, 1974 (P.L.995,

No.326), known as the Veterinary Medicine Practice Act.

"Person." An individual, partnership, association, firm,

corporation or any other legal entity.

"Program." The Agriculture Innovation Grant Program

established under section 11004 (relating to Agriculture

Innovation Grant Program).

§ 11004. Agriculture Innovation Grant Program.

The Agriculture Innovation Grant Program is established

within the department. The program shall be administered by the

department, in consultation with the board, to provide

reimbursement grants to eligible applicants for costs associated

with one or more of the following:

(1) Utilization of innovation to improve energy

efficiency, improve water quality, reduce water consumption,

reduce odors or address solid waste concerns.

(2) Utilization of innovation to improve production,

