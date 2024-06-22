Suspect Sought in a Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance to identify a suspect who exposed himself.

At approximately 10:16 p.m., the suspect was standing in the 2200 block of 12th Place, Northwest. The suspect exposed himself to a victim who was driving by then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24093068