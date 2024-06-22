NEBRASKA, June 22 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529

Gov. Pillen Issues Emergency Disaster Declaration for May 20 – June 3 Storms

LINCOLN, NE -- Governor Jim Pillen is taking two immediate actions to help mitigate the impacts resulting from a series of strong storms that resulted in damage to nearly 20 Nebraska counties.

The storms occurred May 20 – June 3, resulting in severe thunderstorms, high winds, multiple tornadoes, heavy rain and flooding. There was damage to private property, public property and infrastructure in Butler, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Dundy, Fillmore, Hamilton, Hayes, Hitchcock, Howard, Keith, Lincoln, Platte, Polk, Red Willow, Saunders and Washington counties.

Gov. Pillen has issued an emergency disaster declaration, which will free up state funds and resources to assist those counties in addressing damage and other issues.

In a separate, but related action, Gov. Pillen has asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for additional time to complete preliminary damage assessments in those counties. Those assessments will further support the state’s request for federal assistance. The 30-day extension, if approved, would last until Aug. 2.