James Dobbs, VP of Wilmette Freemason Lodge, Volunteers at Shriner's Hospital Booth During the Chicago Abilities Expo
It is a profound honor to support Shriner's Hospital For Children at the Chicago Abilities Expo”CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June 21, 2024 – Wilmette Park Lodge 931 is pleased to announce that James Dobbs, the esteemed Vice President of the lodge, will be volunteering at the Shriner's Hospital For Children booth (booth 720) during the upcoming Chicago Abilities Expo. The event will take place from June 21-23, 2024, at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center.
The Chicago Abilities Expo is a premier event dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals with disabilities by showcasing thousands of transformative technologies, products, and services. The expo is renowned for its comprehensive and inclusive approach, bringing together exhibitors and attendees to explore advancements that improve accessibility and quality of life.
James Dobbs, a respected leader within the Wilmette Freemason Lodge, will be contributing his time and expertise to support the noble mission of Shriner's Hospital For Children. His volunteer efforts will aid in raising awareness about the hospital’s invaluable services and resources that benefit children with specialized healthcare needs.
Mr. Dobbs expressed his enthusiasm about participating in the expo, stating, "It is a profound honor to support Shriner's Hospital For Children at the Chicago Abilities Expo. The event provides a unique platform to advocate for children with disabilities and to highlight the significant contributions of Shriner's Hospital in delivering specialized care and innovative treatments."
Wilmette Park Lodge 931 commends James Dobbs for his commitment to community service and his dedication to supporting initiatives that enhance the lives of children and individuals with disabilities. His involvement in the Chicago Abilities Expo exemplifies the lodge's enduring values of compassion, service, and community engagement.
About Wilmette Park Lodge 931:
Wilmette Park Lodge 931 is a fraternal organization dedicated to community service, personal growth, and the promotion of ethical values. Through various initiatives and volunteer efforts, the lodge strives to make a positive impact on the community and support charitable causes.
About Shriner's Hospital For Children:
Shriners Children's is a network of non-profit medical facilities across North America. Children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients' ability to pay. Care for children is usually provided until age 18, although in some cases, it may be extended to age 21.
The expo hours are as follows:
Friday, June 21: 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday, June 22: 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sunday, June 23: 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
For more information about the Chicago Abilities Expo, please visit www.abilities.com/chicago
For more information about Wilmette Park Lodge https://wilmettemason.com/
