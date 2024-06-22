Submit Release
News Search

There were 266 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,883 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom takes action to support communities recovering from storms 6.21.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency in Glenn, Del Norte, Humboldt, Los Angeles, Marin, Napa, Santa Clara, Solano and Trinity counties to support their recovery from the impacts of storms earlier this year.

The emergency proclamations direct Caltrans to formally request immediate assistance through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program, among other provisions.

The text of the emergency proclamation for Del Norte County can be found here.

The text of the emergency proclamation for Glenn, Humboldt, Marin, Napa, Santa Clara, Solano, and Trinity counties can be found here.

The text of the emergency proclamation for Los Angeles County can be found here.

You just read:

Governor Newsom takes action to support communities recovering from storms 6.21.24

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more