Governor Newsom takes action to support communities recovering from storms 6.21.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency in Glenn, Del Norte, Humboldt, Los Angeles, Marin, Napa, Santa Clara, Solano and Trinity counties to support their recovery from the impacts of storms earlier this year.

The emergency proclamations direct Caltrans to formally request immediate assistance through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program, among other provisions.

The text of the emergency proclamation for Del Norte County can be found here.

The text of the emergency proclamation for Glenn, Humboldt, Marin, Napa, Santa Clara, Solano, and Trinity counties can be found here.

The text of the emergency proclamation for Los Angeles County can be found here.