FIA Forum: Commodities 2024

Historic market developments fueled by geopolitical events, new technologies and the energy transition are impacting all facets of commodity firm operations. FIA Forum: Commodities 2024 convenes 16-18 September in Houston for in-depth discussions of these trends and their implications for physical commodity and derivatives markets.

This year's schedule features expanded programming and networking opportunities. First, a dual-track session format catering to traders and risk managers and legal and compliance personnel:

  • Trading & Risk Track: Sessions will examine market drivers across oil, gas and power, hedging strategies, and new opportunities in carbon, renewables and battery metals.
  • Legal & Compliance Track: Sessions will also focus on legal and compliance risks, including CFTC and FERC enforcement trends, best practices in trade surveillance and sanctions compliance, future-proofing trading documentation and key issues in commodity financing. (CLE credit hours are pending in Texas, Virginia and Illinois.)

On Tuesday the 17th, Elizabeth Davis will present the panel, "CFTC Enforcement."

