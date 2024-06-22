Artificial Intelligence Review of Jesus's Torah Compliance Reveals Surprising Insights

QR Code To Access The Article

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study by Jonathan Brackens of the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Law School has used artificial intelligence (AI) to assess Jesus's compliance with Jewish law, including the Torah, Mishnah, Talmud, and Mishneh Torah. The findings challenge traditional Christian beliefs about Jesus's relationship to the law and have significant implications for Jewish-Christian relations.

The study, published in the journal Laws, utilized a form of AI known as Latent Dirichlet Allocation (LDA) to analyze a vast corpus of religious texts. The AI identified 162 unique legal issues raised within the Gospels and assessed the extent to which Jesus's actions and teachings aligned with Jewish law.

The results showed that Jesus was only 48.8% compliant with Jewish law and only 40.6% compliant with the Written Torah. This finding contradicts the common Christian belief that Jesus perfectly upheld the law. Moreover, the study found significant variations between the Gospels in their portrayal of Jesus's relationship to the law, with Matthew depicting Jesus as largely compliant (70.8%) with the Written Torah, while Mark, Luke, and John suggest Jesus is more often noncompliant with the Written Torah (14.80, 43.80, and 0.00%, respectively).

"This study offers a fresh perspective on a longstanding debate within Christian and Jewish theology," said Brackens. "By leveraging AI, we've been able to conduct a more comprehensive and unbiased analysis than previously possible."

The research has potential implications for Christian doctrines, particularly those surrounding the nature of sin and Jesus's sinlessness. It also highlights the potential of AI to contribute to religious studies by offering new tools for analyzing and interpreting religious texts.