Comer Sends More Requests to Federal Agencies as Part of Government-Wide Investigation into the CCP’s Efforts to Infiltrate and Influence the United States

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is continuing the Committee’s government-wide investigation into the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) ongoing efforts to target, influence, and infiltrate every sector and community in the United States. In three additional letters sent to the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Transportation, and the U.S. Department of the Navy, Chairman Comer requests briefings to assist in the Committee’s investigation.

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating the Chinese Communist Party’s unrestricted warfare aimed at undermining U.S. national security,” said Chairman Comer. “Today, I am sending three additional letters to the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Transportation, and the U.S. Department of the Navy requesting information on their efforts to combat CCP warfare. The federal government must take action and establish a concrete plan to thwart the CCP’s infiltration and influence in the United States.”

On March 13, Chairman Comer launched an investigation into China’s political warfare campaign and sought initial information from agencies. At a hearing on April 17, experts outlined how the CCP’s actions, which seek to defeat America, threaten U.S. military readiness, the technology sector, critical infrastructure, financial markets, the agriculture industry, education systems, intellectual property, and federal agencies. On June 26, the Oversight Committee will hold a second hearing, focusing on China’s deliberate targeting of particular sectors, including the business community, federal agencies, and international institutions.

