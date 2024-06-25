CDI to Exhibit Innovative Products and Materials at the Farnborough International Airshow 2024
Attendees receive exclusive access to CDI’s expertise and cutting-edge solutions for aerospace and defense industry systems
We are excited about the current dialogue around sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and the future of vertical lift technologies and eagerly anticipate conversations about these and many other subjects.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CDI Products (CDI) will be exhibiting at the Farnborough International Airshow in Hampshire, United Kingdom, Stand 4836 in Hall 4, for five days (July 22-26, 2024). CDI is a trusted industry leader in custom engineering and manufacturing high-performance polymer and flexible graphite products for diverse market applications. CDI experts will present and discuss technology designed and developed for critical aerospace and defense industry systems, such as landing gear systems, flight control systems, engine and fuel systems, hydraulic utility systems, wheels, and brakes.
— Steve James, Director of Strategic Marketing for Aerospace Products at CDI
“We are proud of CDI’s reputation and history for reliability and integrity, as well as providing unparalleled service to the most trusted OEMs in many global industries, from energy to specialized industries and beyond. We are now strengthening our offering in the aerospace and defense industry,” says Clint Metcalf, President of CDI Products. “Our exhibition at Farnborough is a testament to CDI’s commitment to deliver skilled product manufacturing and expertise to the global aerospace industry while embracing new challenges and opportunities backed by our unique positioning as a Michelin Group Company.”
Polymer, flexible graphite, and composite materials manufactured by CDI – and CDI’s recently acquired company EGC Graphite – are designed to meet the aerospace and defense industry’s need for solutions that reliably provide significant weight savings, insulation, tribological efficiencies, and emissivity. These materials, part of CDI’s trusted aerospace materials portfolio, which includes Armorlene®, Arylex®, Arylast®, and Thermafoil®, offer superior sealing solutions for aerospace applications. CDI’s product line includes OptiSeal®, T-Seals, Cap Seals, Piston Rings, OptiSeal® Face Seals, Static Face Seals, various Scrapers, Backup Rings, and Bearings, all of which are engineered to deliver high performance and reliability.
Steve James, Director of Strategic Marketing for Aerospace Products at CDI, says: “We understand that compliance with aerospace industry standards, such as surface finish guidelines and equipment management, are top-of-mind topics for customers. We are also excited about the current dialogue around sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and the future of vertical lift technologies. Our team of manufacturing professionals, comprised of several with decades of engineering experience, eagerly anticipate the conversations we will have about these and many other subjects next month.”
Visit CDI’s Online Digital Aerospace Catalogue for more information about the company’s sealing solutions, and watch CDI’s Aerospace video and Flexible Graphite video to learn about the company’s materials advantages.
About CDI Products
CDI Products is a Michelin Group Company with locations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. We are a global leader in high-performance polymer and flexible graphite products, including seals, bearings, wear components, and functional components. Our in-house engineering, material development, and manufacturing capabilities offer us full vertical integration from raw materials to finished products. Our products are developed by highly trained engineers working alongside our Material Science team. Our engineered materials are designed, developed, and tested on-site. We service oil and gas, liquid natural gas (LNG), cryogenics, wind and renewable energy, water management, fluid handling, automotive, aerospace and defense, medical and biomedical, refining and petrochemical, industrial processing, power generation, and semiconductor markets. For more information, visit www.cdiproducts.com and follow CDI Products on LinkedIn.
About the Farnborough International Airshow
Held biennially, the Farnborough International Airshow is five days of unrivaled opportunities to gather and discover the latest pioneering technologies for the global aerospace and defense industry. The first Farnborough Airshow in 1948 featured 66 different British aircraft. The 2022 event welcomed more than 74,000 professionals from 102 countries, including more than 250 official government and civil delegations. For more information, visit https://www.farnboroughinternational.org.
