Homescool Redefines Kids’ Music with Edgy, Family-Friendly Tunes-New Single Features FastX Franchise Star

Dan Epand, Leo Abelo Perry, Lennon Epand, and Jack PucKett Lennon Epand, Jack Puckett, and Leo Abelo Perry

Homescool is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what children’s music can be, creating tunes that both kids and parents can enjoy.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready to redefine the expectations of kids' music with Homescool, the dynamic father-daughter band that's captivating listeners of all ages. Homescool isn't just music for kids—it's music for everyone. Think the raw edge of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs combined with the catchy appeal of Katy Perry and a dash of Sesame Street's playful charm."Our songs reflect the big feelings and everyday adventures of childhood, but with a production quality and edge that appeals to the entire family," says Dan Epand. "It's music that parents can enjoy just as much as their kids." Homescool's latest single, "Feel It (Let It Loose)," is a perfect example of their unique sound. Featuring 11-year-old Leo Abelo Perry, star of Fast and the Furious X, the track showcases the band's ability to blend kid-centric themes with a commercial radio-friendly sound.What sets Homescool apart is their collaboration with other talented kids whose parents are notable musicians. Guest performances have included children of members from Imagine Dragons, Fitz and The Tantrums, and The Who, adding an extra layer of star power and talent to their music.Homescool was born out of the creative synergy between Dan Epand, a multi-instrumentalist and producer known for his work with Nico Vega, and his 10-year-old daughter, Lennon Epand. During the remote learning era of COVID, whenever Lennon needed a break from her schoolwork, she and her dad would channel their energy into writing and recording music. This creative collaboration has evolved into a band that's breaking the mold of traditional kids' music.As the producer and video director for Homescool, Dan Epand brings his extensive industry experience to the table, ensuring each track is polished and professional. Lennon's role as co-writer and front woman highlights her natural charisma and creativity, making her a captivating presence in the band.Homescool is more than just a band—it's a movement. Their music is a celebration of the playful rebellion of childhood, with a sound that's fresh, edgy, and universally appealing. Whether you're a parent or not, Homescool is music that will want to listened to again and again.Upcoming Performance Dates:August 2nd: Lollapalooza, Friday 5:00 PM - Chicago, USAAugust 3rd: Lollapalooza, Saturday 5:00 PM - Chicago, USAOctober 11th: Austin City Limits, Friday 5:00 PM - Austin, USAOctober 12th: Austin City Limits, Saturday 5:00 PM - Austin, USAOctober 20th: Skechers Friendship Walk w/Meet & Greet, Sunday 1:30 PM - Manhattan Beach, USAFor more information, visit [Homescool's website] or follow them on [instagram]

Homescool Band - Feel It (Let it Loose)