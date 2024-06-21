FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Logan County Permanently Closes June 26, But Help is Still Available

COLUMBUS – The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Logan County will permanently close at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26. At the recovery center, specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) can help you apply for federal assistance, upload documents, answer questions and provide information on available resources. The Disaster Recovery Center is located at:

Indian Lake EMS District Building

280 N. Oak St.

Lakeview, OH 43331

Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Monday – Saturday, Closed Sundays.

Help Still Available

Although the recovery center is closing, FEMA specialists are still available to help. Ohioans can speak to a FEMA specialist by calling the helpline at 800-621-3362 to update application information, check their application status, receive clarification on letters from FEMA and get their questions answered. Applicants can also visit their DisasterAssistance.gov profile to learn their application status, update information, and submit additional documentation.

Application Deadline July 1

Homeowners and renters with underinsured disaster-related damage or loss from the March 14 tornadoes in Auglaize, Crawford, Darke, Delaware, Hancock, Licking, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Richland and Union counties have until Monday, July 1 to apply for assistance from FEMA and SBA.

To apply without visiting the center, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

Disaster Loans

Homeowners, renters, businesses and certain private non-profit organizations can learn more about SBA low-interest Physical Disaster Loans that can go towards repairing and replacing disaster-damaged property, by going online to www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance.