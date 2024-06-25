DUBL, Inc. awarded Second U.S. Patent 11,997,380 B2
DUBL's dual camera platform uniquely positions the company to serve business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DUBL, Inc., the innovator behind the acclaimed DUBL® PRO and DUBL® DRIVE dual camera applications, announces an expansion of its intellectual property estate. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office awarded the company a new patent on May 28, 2024, which introduces fourteen novel claims titled “Methods and Systems for Displaying and Recording Multiple Video Feeds Using a Single Unified Window.”
Jeff Scaman, DUBL Inc.'s founding partner, shared his excitement regarding this milestone. “This latest patent enhances our intellectual property coverage and solidifies our commitment to innovation. Our original patent was a testament to our innovative integration of dual imaging with synchronized location data. The current patent further cements our status as the trailblazer in dual-camera technology, marking our entry as the first such app on Google Play and the App Store,” he remarked.
DUBL Inc.'s proprietary dual camera technology is strategically designed to cater to both consumer and professional markets.
The company is actively collaborating with industries spanning construction, logistics, mining, education, and tourism.
DUBL Inc.'s suite of dual camera applications is poised to transform communication and operational strategies for consumers and businesses alike. Its patented solutions enable simultaneous multi-app display on mobile devices, offering tailored adaptations for sectors including agriculture, mining, biosciences, and logistics.
For additional details, please reach out to Jeff Scaman, CEO, at jscaman@dubl.app.
About DUBL, Inc.: At the forefront of visual technology, DUBL Inc. is reshaping our digital interactions with their pioneering patents and software solutions. Discover more about DUBL Inc. by visiting their website at DUBL Inc.'s official website.
