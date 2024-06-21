The Cable Signs on as GOLD Sponsor for the St Kitts Music Festival

(Press release) Communications provider, St. Kitts-Nevis Cable Communications Ltd (The Cable) has once again thrown its support behind the 2024 edition of the St Kitts Music Festival (SKMF) as a GOLD Sponsor. The festival celebrates its 26th anniversary and will be staged at the historic Warner Park Stadium June 27-29.

According to The Cable’s CEO Patricia Walters, “We are delighted to once again, sponsor the St. Kitts Music Festival. Our partnership year after year underscores our commitment to supporting and celebrating the creative and tourism industries in our country. We are equally thrilled knowing that we are able to provide support to a platform that not only showcases incredible talents but provides a unique opportunity for us to showcase our islands’ beauty on a world stage”.

In a brief handover ceremony Allister Williams, the Chairman of the St Kitts Music Festival Executive Committee, expressed his delight to partner with The Cable. Such collaboration enables an event that will exceed all expectations in 2024. He concluded that his committee is always open to new ideas and eager to find more ways to work together with the business community.

The SKMF will feature an impressive lineup of homegrown, regional, and international artists offering a diverse range of music genres. From the electrifying riddims of Soca and Dancehall to the soulful melodies of Reggae, Jazz, and R&B, this 3-day extravaganza is designed to get hearts pumping and feet moving to every beat.