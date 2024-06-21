Submit Release
News Search

There were 276 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,890 in the last 365 days.

Woodn’t you know it – beavers are back!

The beaver release was made possible through the work of tribal leaders beginning 10 years ago, building on research supporting beavers’ role in supporting ecological health, tribal and environmental advocacy, and Governor Gavin Newsom’s pursuit of nature-based solutions. In 2022, CDFW launched its Beaver Restoration Program with funding from the state, which supported the Tribe in their efforts to ready the reservation for the beavers. 

“I’m very happy to see [the beavers] come home and it’s going to be wonderful to watch them do their thing,” said Kenneth McDarment, a Tule River Tribe member and past tribal councilman. “People will be educated even more by seeing the work that they do and the benefits they bring to the environment. My hope is to have the beaver throughout the reservation and all the watershed that we have.”

You just read:

Woodn’t you know it – beavers are back!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more