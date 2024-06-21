INK: 75 Years of Print Comes to Fort Lauderdale
“INK: 75 Years of Prints”, featuring Marc Chagall, Salvador Dali, Alex Katz, Joan Miro, Pablo Picasso, Ugo Rondinone, Kenny Scharf, Donald Sultan and more.
Each artwork in “INK: 75 Years of Prints” offers a rare spectrum of styles and techniques and embodies a unique narrative that is both culturally poignant and artistically significant.”FORT LAUDERDALE FLORIDA,, FL, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INK
Burgess Modern + Contemporary is thrilled to unveil “INK: 75 Years of Prints”, a vibrant summer exhibition that promises to captivate art lovers and collectors alike with a diverse and dynamic collection of fine art prints, limited editions, and numbered series of works spanning several generations and artistic movements.
Opening on July 19, 2024, from 6 – 9 pm, this exhibition features works by Derrick Adams, Marc Chagall, The Connor Brothers, Salvador Dali, Damien Hirst, Alex Katz, Joan Miro, Jedd Novatt, Pablo Picasso, Ugo Rondinone, Carlos Rolon, David Salle, Kenny Scharf, Frank Stella, Donald Sultan, and Nicole Wittenberg.
Curatorially inspired by the recently opened and highly celebrated exhibition of Alex Katz's "60 Years of Printmaking" in Paris, the exhibition at Burgess Modern + Contemporary explores the dialogue between historical finesse and contemporary boldness through the works by some of the most celebrated modern and contemporary artists.
Each artwork in “INK: 75 Years of Prints” offers a rare spectrum of styles and techniques and embodies a unique narrative that is both culturally poignant and artistically significant. Marc Chagall’s lithographs, imbued with dreamlike imagery and vibrant colors, invite viewers into his fantastical world, where folklore and personal memory intertwine. Similarly, the surrealist masterpieces of Salvador Dalí push the boundaries of imagination and technique. Alex Katz, whose work also serves as a source of inspiration for this exhibition, is renowned for his flat, bold portraits that capture the essence of his subjects with striking simplicity. Joan Miró's prints, characterized by playful abstraction and a vivid palette, offer a whimsical yet profound commentary on the human mind. Contemporary artist Derrick Adams’s work reflects on African American culture and identity, often incorporating elements of collage and vibrant patterns that challenge traditional narratives and celebrate individuality. The enigmatic works of The Connor Brothers blur the lines between fiction and reality, using text and imagery to provoke thought and elicit emotional responses. Ugo Rondinone’s prints, celebrated for their meditative and poetic qualities, seamlessly blend natural motifs with minimalist abstraction, offering viewers a contemplative visual experience that transcends the ordinary.
Mark your calendars for an exhilarating opening night on July 19, 2024, from 6 – 9 pm. Enjoy an evening of art exploration, engaging discussions, and access to these limited-edition prints and artwork. “INK: 75 Years of Prints” is not just an exhibition; it’s a strategic opportunity to diversify your collection with pieces that promise enduring appeal and appreciation.
Visit us at Burgess Modern + Contemporary to discover how “INK: 75 Years of Prints” can enrich your collection and inspire your passion for art. Contact Wissam ElGhoul for more information. High-resolution images can be requested at marketing@newriverfineart.com or call 954-524-2100.
