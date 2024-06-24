MatchAwards and NYC LGBTQS Chamber of Commerce Inc. Forge Strategic Partnership to Empower Small Businesses
MatchAwards and NYC LGBTQS Chamber of Commerce Inc. Forge Strategic Partnership to Empower Small Businesses and Drive Economic GrowthNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MatchAwards, a leader in AI-driven business growth technology, and the NYC LGBTQS Chamber of Commerce Inc are proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership aimed at empowering small businesses and fostering economic growth within the LGBTQS community. This collaboration will leverage MatchAwards' advanced technological capabilities to provide unparalleled support and resources to Chamber members.
Rev Carmen Hernandez, President and Founder of NYC LGBTQS Chamber of Commerce Inc., expressed her enthusiasm: "This partnership is a significant step forward in our mission to empower small businesses and create a thriving, inclusive business community. By integrating MatchAwards' innovative technology, we are providing our members with the tools they need to succeed and grow."
Michael Noble, COO of MatchAwards, shared his excitement: "Partnering with the NYC LGBTQS Chamber of Commerce Inc. aligns perfectly with our commitment to driving economic development and fostering collaborations that transcend traditional boundaries. Together, we will create new opportunities for businesses within the LGBTQS community to thrive and prosper."
Advancements Through the Partnership
Enhanced Business Opportunities
-The partnership will provide members of the NYC LGBTQS Chamber of Commerce with access to MatchAwards' advanced technology, enabling them to discover new business opportunities, collaborations, and funding sources.
Streamlined Economic Development
-By leveraging MatchAwards' AI-powered platform, the NYC LGBTQS Chamber of Commerce can streamline economic development efforts, facilitating smoother processes for business growth, investment, and job creation within the LGBTQS community.
Improved Access to Resources
-Members of the NYC LGBTQS Chamber of Commerce will benefit from MatchAwards' real-time data on contracts, grants, and awards, allowing them to stay informed about available resources and funding opportunities to support their business endeavors.
Stronger Collaborative Partnerships
-The partnership will foster stronger collaborative relationships between businesses, governments, investors, and consultants, creating a more cohesive ecosystem for driving sustainable economic development and prosperity in the LGBTQS community.
About NYC LGBTQS Chamber of Commerce Inc.
The NYC LGBTQS Chamber of Commerce Inc is dedicated to empowering LGBTQS businesses and fostering an inclusive and thriving business environment. Founded by Rev Carmen Hernandez, the Chamber advocates for business-friendly public policies, supports diverse and innovative business initiatives, and delivers valuable programs and services to its members. The Chamber plays a pivotal role in promoting economic development and advocating for the interests of LGBTQS businesses in New York City and beyond.
About MatchAwards
MatchAwards is a pioneering AI-powered socio-economic media platform that brings together businesses, governments, investors, and consultants for mutual prosperity. The platform features AI-assisted matching systems and real-time data on contracts, grants, and awards, empowering organizations to find and seize new growth opportunities. MatchAwards is committed to driving economic development and fostering collaborations that transcend traditional boundaries.
This partnership announcement represents a significant advancement in the support and empowerment of small businesses within the LGBTQS community. By combining MatchAwards' technological expertise with the visionary leadership of the NYC LGBTQS Chamber of Commerce Inc., this collaboration is set to create unprecedented growth and opportunities for businesses, driving economic prosperity and fostering a more inclusive business environment.
Contact Information
For more information about this partnership, please contact:
Rev Carmen Hernandez
President and Founder, NYC LGBTQS Chamber of Commerce Inc.
Email: nyclgbtqschamberc@live.com
Michael Noble
Advanced Internet Technologies, Inc
+1 800-862-6507
edo@matchawards.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn