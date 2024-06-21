RSIPF EOD team successfully removes and destroys large aerial bomb in Choiseul Province

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team have done a tremendous job by safely removing and destroying a 1000-pound aerial bomb at Taro in Choiseul Province last week.

This operation, which lasted three days, was important in ensuring the safety of the people, as the bomb posed a serious threat due to being located close to the community.

Acting Director of EOD Inspector Clifford Tunuki says, “In addition to the successful disposal of the aerial bomb, the RSIPF EOD Team dedicated a further week to responding to and disposing of other Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) reports across the province.”

Director Tunuki says, “In total, 81 UXOs were safely destroyed during this Complex operation.”

The RSIPF EOD Team commend the communities of Choiseul Province and the Shortland Islands in Western Province, where the UXO disposal activities occurred, for their cooperation and support in the success of this operation.

Inspector Tunuki acknowledge the communities for their prompt reporting of UXOs.Their proactive approach has undoubtedly saved lives and prevented potential harm.

Director Tunuki says, “Such reports are important in ensuring the safety and security of everyone in the affected areas.”

The RSIPF encourages all communities throughout the Solomon Islands to continue reporting any suspected UXOs to your nearest police station or call RSIPF EOD mobile on number 7495215.

1000lb bomb unearthed and ready to be transported to a designated disposal site

Preparing demolition charges on UXO’s recoverd in the Shortlands

RSIPF Press