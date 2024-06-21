Fort Buchanan K9 team certification: readiness in the making

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico –

Installation Management Command (IMCOM) personnel assessed and certified the Fort Buchanan Directorate of Emergency Services K9 team from June 10 to 14.

IMCOM military working dog program manager David Barnes oversaw the assessment and certification.

"During this week, I will be conducting a detection trial to ensure that the dogs can achieve the standard to perform their duties daily," said Barnes.

According to Army Regulation 190-12, the Military Working Dog is a versatile asset, capable of providing a comprehensive range of support to commanders in various operations, including policing, law enforcement, physical security, anti-terrorism, and crime prevention efforts.

"It's all directed to readiness. Dogs provide multipurpose, physical security, and anti-terrorism force protection to the installation. They are all here to protect the garrison," added Barnes.

Nelson Del Valle, Fort Buchanan's K-9 police officer, said, "I have been in this position since 2020. We are the Army's home in the Caribbean; we must be ready to respond to any event or situation. It has been a great help and a beautiful experience."

The successful re-certification of members of Fort Buchanan's K9 team clearly showcases the installation's high level of readiness.

In the U.S. Army, dogs are trained for specific jobs, including tracking, explosive detection, patrol, search and rescue, and attack. Their work is invaluable and mission essential.

With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.