Minnesota Officials Urge Residents Not to Consume Mushroom-based Microdose Chocolates and Candies

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), America’s Poison Centers and numerous other state and local partners, are investigating reports of severe acute illnesses potentially associated with consuming Diamond Shruumz brand chocolate bars, cones, and gummies marketed as containing a proprietary blend of mushroom. Minnesota officials are encouraging residents to not buy, eat, sell, or serve Diamond Shruumz brand chocolate bars, cones, or gummies.

Twenty-six illnesses have currently been reported in 16 states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Tennessee. To date, Minnesota has one reported illness that sought emergency medical treatment. Of those who became ill, 25 people reported seeking medical care, with 16 being hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. People who became ill from eating Diamond Shruumz brand products reported a variety of severe symptoms including seizures, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, agitation, abnormal heart rates, changes in blood pressure, nausea, and vomiting.

Diamond Shruumz brand products can be purchased online or at a variety of retail locations nationwide, including smoke/vape shops or places that sell hemp-derived or CBD products.

Retailers should not sell or distribute any of these products. Instead, hold these products until further direction is given by the FDA.

Those who become ill after consuming these products should seek medical treatment. They can also call the Minnesota Regional Poison Center at 800-222-1222 to report symptoms and seek information. Callers should let Poison Control know they have recently consumed Diamond Shruumz brand chocolate bars, cones, or gummies.

Health care providers should report these illnesses to their local health department or the Poison Center at 800-222-1222.

The MDA and MDH will continue to monitor incoming information from the FDA. Consumers and health care providers can monitor updates about this investigation at Investigation of Illnesses: Diamond Shruumz-Brand Chocolate Bars, Cones, & Gummies (June 2024) | FDA.

###

Media Contacts

Allen Sommerfeld

MDA Communications

651-201-6185

Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us

Danielle Ryan

MDH Communications

651-392-1097

Danielle.Ryan@state.mn.us