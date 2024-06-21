Governor Cooper Announces North Carolina Music Office

A new office to promote and celebrate North Carolina music, musicians and the music industry is being established within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, Governor Roy Cooper announced today.

The new North Carolina Music Office will facilitate a multitude of music-based programming and investments across the state; enhance economic development spurred by creative economies; further attract music industry investments; and increase awareness of the state’s vibrant music heritage, culture, and education. North Carolina joins a small number of states that have a state-supported music office, including Texas, Louisiana and Tennessee. Governor Cooper made the announcement and issued a proclamation during an event for Make Music Day, a global music celebration.

“North Carolina’s vibrant music industry is a key part of our state’s creative economy, driving economic growth and supporting nearly 45,000 jobs,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “An official N.C. Music Office will support this growing and important industry.”

The N.C. Music Office will be housed in the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, and it will provide an umbrella for the department’s varied music assets and initiatives. A team is developing a state music strategy that will coordinate with DNCR divisions and partners including the N.C. Arts Council, the Come Hear NC initiative, the N.C. Museum of Art, the N.C. Museum of History, N.C. State Historic Sites, the N.C. Symphony, N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, Hometown Strong, the N.C. African American Heritage Commission, and the N.C. American Indian Heritage Commission. The office will also work with other state agencies and organizations including Visit NC, the N.C. Department of Commerce, and PBS North Carolina.

“The Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is uniquely positioned to support the new North Carolina Music Office thanks to our already robust cultural and educational programming centered on North Carolina music,” said DNCR Secretary Reid Wilson. “We are excited to expand our resources and opportunities for the state’s thriving music industry—one that creates jobs and improves quality of life in all 100 counties.”

